Russell Wilson, for all his foibles, is not intimidated by much. Not even a carnivorous reptile more than half his weight.

Wilson, in a video shared by himself and then the NFL, is seen casually standing with a 125-pound anacoda draped over his shoulders. The video is partially narrated by Tarzann, the apparent purveyor of the serpent, who appears with Wilson.

“Guys check this out. Not the snake, this guy. Bro, he’s a savage. Look at him go. Show us one shoulder press, give us just one. That’s just too easy for him. I’m struggling with this snake. Just picks up an anaconda, the worlds biggest, heaviest snake. Russ over here hold it like it’s a noodle, a piece of spaghetti,” he said.

My Homie @therealtarzann brought some guests to Sienna’s 6 Yr old bday! Anaconda! 125 lb! Light Work! 🤣😂🤣 🐍 pic.twitter.com/R2GHzgOmcf — Russell Wilson (@DangeRussWilson) April 30, 2023

The occasion, as Wilson noted, was for his daughter’s sixth birthday party. Here’s to hoping they kept any small children or toddlers away from the constrictors. Perhaps some other reptiles and amphibians were on display, too.

And while throwing up 125 pounds on a shoulder press isn’t much for most NFL players, it’s worth remembering it’s a live animal Wilson is moving around. And a pretty cool party trick, all things considered.

In other oddball NFL quarterback happenings, Cam Newton shared his morning routine includes a boatload of caffeine and a cigar

Former NFL MVP Cam Newton takes his morning caffeine intake several steps further than many of us could even begin to handle.

The 33-year-old former quarterback recently spoke in a clip on his TikTok about his morning routine. He said that, to start things off in the morning, he goes with a cup of coffee that includes six shots of espresso in it that he nurses throughout his day.

“Just six shots of espresso,” Cam Newton said. “That’s it. I sip through it the whole day.”

Is that it, Cam? Nope. He continued on to say that he usually pairs that doctored-up cup with a fine cigar alongside it.

“Now, my preference is espresso with a Nicaraguan cigar. Or any type of cigar, you feel me?,” said Cam Newton. “That’s my morning ritual.”

Let’s just do the math. For reference, the FDA notes that an eight-ounce cup of coffee contains 80-100 milligrams of caffeine. With a shot of espresso, you’re looking at 50-100 milligrams of caffeine. So, even if his cup is closer to the 50-milligram mark than 100, you’re looking at at least 300 milligrams of caffeine in Cam’s cup.