Russell Wilson Reportedly Had His Own Office on Executive Floor of Broncos Facility

Well, we might now know why the Denver Broncos offense struggled so much in Russell Wilson’s first season with the franchise. It sounds like there was a major disconnect between the quarterback and the rest of his teammates.

According to a report from The Athletic, Wilson had his own office on the executive floor of the team building. It was located on the second floor, where coaches and executives worked.

The report states that it created an “unusual team dynamic” and “the players were always on the first floor. They never really came up to the second floor.”

WOW: #Broncos QB Russell Wilson had his own office on the second floor, the same floor where coaches and executives worked, which created an “unusual team dynamic”, per @TheAthletic:



“The players were always on the first floor. they never really came up to the second floor.”… https://t.co/V8JiGNr9qA pic.twitter.com/92XV0syuiF — MLFootball (@_MLFootball) February 24, 2023

So, apparently, Wilson struggled to find his teammates on and off the field. Maybe that’s why the Broncos owned one of the league’s worst offenses in 2022.

Wilson threw just 16 touchdown passes with 11 interceptions in his first season in Denver. He was also sacked 55 times (most in his career) and completed 60.5% of his passes (lowest of his career).

The Broncos finished with a 5-12 record.

It was a disappointing season in Denver, especially given the hype surrounding Wilson’s arrival. Now that Sean Payton is running the show, we’ll see if the quarterback gets to keep his executive suite or if he’s demoted back down to the first floor.

Broncos Hire Young QB Coach

Russell Wilson’s first year in Denver was a strange one. Despite many believing he could be the missing piece to get the Broncos back to the playoffs, he failed to live up to expectations.

Fortunately, the Broncos hired someone to help him improve. New head coach Sean Payton recently hired NFL veteran Davis Webb to be the team’s quarterbacks coach.

The interesting part? Webb is 28 and Wilson is 34. And if that isn’t strange enough, Wilson has had infinitely more success in the league than Webb. Does that mean the former New York Giants backup can’t be help Denver turn it around? Of course not.

But it does create an interesting dynamic between Wilson and his position coach. You never know, though. Maybe Webb’s presence in Denver can help the nine-time Pro Bowler get back to throwing touchdown passes instead of interceptions.