Russell Wilson Responds to Report That He Attempted to Get Pete Carroll Fired Before Getting Traded

New details have emerged regarding how Russell Wilson left the Seattle Seahawks. According to a report, Wilson went to ownership to complain about head coach Pete Carroll and general manager John Schneider. He wanted them fired. Ownership, obviously, didn’t fire them. Instead, the Seahawks traded Wilson to the Denver Broncos.

Wilson saw that report and took to Twitter to refute it, claiming that he never wanted either one of them fired.

“I love Pete and he was a father figure to me and John believed in me and drafted me as well,” Russell Wilson tweeted. “I never wanted them fired. All any of us wanted was to win.”

l'll always have respect for them and love for Seattle.

“I’ll always have respect for them and love for Seattle.”

This type of response makes you wonder if something was lost in translation along the way or if somebody is purposefully misrepresenting how things broke down in Seattle. Either way, it’s going to be interesting to see how this story progresses.

So far, it seems like Seattle has won this breakup. Geno Smith has proven to be a solid replacement for Russell Wilson. Meanwhile, Wilson struggled mightily in Denver on the field. Now, he has also started to face criticism for how he handles himself off of it too.

Wilson hopes to bounce back under Sean Payton in 2023.

Tariq Woolen Roasted Russell Wilson

NFL rookie corner Tariq Woolen went on the 2 Up 2 Down podcast recently. There, he mocked Russell Wilson.

“Seeing [Russell Wilson] in person, it was pretty funny because on TV you see him It’s like, ‘okay, he looks in shape on TV.’ But you see him in person, and it’s weird. He’s like a sack of potatoes,” Woolen said.

“He’s athletic, and he’s a good player. But literally, when I saw him, I’m like ‘damn, I didn’t know he was built like that.’ And he was short.”

That’s pretty brutal from Woolen, who now plays for the Seahawks himself. He made the Pro Bowl and was the co-leader for interceptions in the NFL this season with six. He even faced off with Wilson in an early season meeting. That went Seattle’s way and Woolen got his hand on a pass in that game.