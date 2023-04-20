Ryan Clark, Brady Quinn Trade Barbs Over Social Media Regarding CJ Stroud Rumor

Ryan Clark still is irritated with Brady Quinn’s opinion in regards to C.J. Stroud. So football fans everywhere are witnessing this social media standoff.

It all started with Quinn sharing stories on his podcast as to why he thought Stroud’s draft stock may be dropping. Now, keep in mind, we’re in the head-faking, misinformation part of the scouting process. With the NFL Draft now a week away, the stories are getting bolder.

Here’s the Brady Quinn comment that triggered Ryan Clark. It was all about ghosting. Quinn mentioned some issues with Stroud and team interviews, then offered details he’d heard about another kind of snub.

“There’s some other stuff about interviews. And, for example, the Manning Passing Academy,” said Quinn, the former NFL first rounder who now works for Fox Sports. “I’ve been told that he committed to it the night before and just kind of ghosted them, didn’t show up. That’s football royalty. And when you do that, that’s going to set off some alarms for people. Like, hey man, that’s not how you conduct yourself, especially around the Manning family or just in general if you gonna be a franchise quarterback.”

So Ryan Clark, the former NFL player turned ESPN analyst, jumped on Twitter to dispute the Brady Quinn anecdote. He tweeted:

“CJ Stroud never committed to attend the Manning camp. He chose to work with his teammates at Ohio State instead before his final season. He wasn’t paid to go, & furthermore Brady Quinn, what does acquiescing to the Manning family have to do with leading an organization?”

CJ Stroud never committed to attend the Manning camp.



He chose to work with his teammates at @OhioStateFB instead before his final season.



He wasn’t paid to go, & furthermore @Brady_Quinn what does acquiescing to the Manning family have to do with leading an organization? — Ryan Clark (@Realrclark25) April 20, 2023

Ryan Clark-Brady Quinn Feud Continued Into Thursday

Quinn explained that Clark probably saw (or read) only a snippet of his comments.

“It’s hilarious. (NFL reporter) Dov Kleiman took a one minute clip from our Pick Six Pod & created a headline that doesn’t touch on the context of the conversation. I was asked why he could be “dropping”? I simply provided a few examples of what I was told.”

The Carolina Panthers, via a trade with the Bears, own the top selection of this year’s draft. Initially, reports indicated the team wanted to select Stroud. Now, it appears they’re strongly in the Bryce Young camp. So the Texans basically are on the clock and they need a quarterback. However, the chatter out of Houston suggests that the team may look for a defender at pick No. 2 and circle back for a QB with the 12th pick they obtained from the Browns.

So Stroud definitely could experience some sort of a fall, although it may not be that steep. The Cardinals select third. They’ll likely look for a defender. But the Colts, at No. 4, also want a quarterback. So welcome C.J. Stroud to Indianapolis, right? Other teams are positioning for Florida’s Anthony Richardson, the super athletic prospect who needs help with his passing accuracy.

Clark Even Brought Up Baker Mayfield (But Not by Name)

Meanwhile, is the Brady Quinn-Ryan Clark social media flap officially done? Hardly.

There was this shot aimed at Quinn: “This is an example of analyst(s) like Brady Quinn telling stories of 0 value to diminish a man’s character while validating his own. Instead of dissecting film, or speaking to coaches an adult man stooped to gossip while analyzing. It’s an immature evaluation of football integrity.”

Before the sun rose Thursday, Brady Quinn answered the Ryan Clark shot.

“This is also an example of an analyst not doing his homework,” Quinn wrote. “There was no shot taken at his character & clearly you don’t know me, my work ethic or integrity. Maybe do the work and listen to the podcast before you start making claims.”

Then Quinn asked Clark to join his podcast so they could talk in person. But before that could happen, Clark blasted Quinn again by bringing up an incident with Baker Mayfield.

“The 2018 first overall pick was filmed fleeing the police, but passing on a camp drops draft status. It’s an incendiary story using football’s 1st family. As analysts we use discernment before speaking to anything that could negatively affect the perception of a players character.”