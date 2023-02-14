Ryan Clark Makes Bold Statement on Patrick Mahomes in All-Time NFL QB Rankings

The Kansas City Chiefs summited the mountain for the second time in four years this past weekend. Patrick Mahomes, on a slightly bum ankle, led KC to a thrilling 38-35 victory over the Philadelphia Eagles to earn his second Super Bowl victory and second Super Bowl MVP since entering the NFL.

Of course, the ending of the game was doused in controversy when officials flagged Philly for a very questionable defensive holding call on a third-and-long pass play that was ultimately incomplete — thus, essentially ending the game to allow the Chiefs to run out the clock and knock in a chip-shot field goal with under 10 seconds to play. Regardless of the call in the final minutes, the previous 58 provided one of the most electrifying Super Bowls in modern memory.

Ryan Clark compliments great QB play in Super Bowl

After the game, a TMZ reporter tracked down Ryan Clark, a former Super Bowl Champion himself, and asked whether that was one of the best Super Bowls he’s ever seen. Clark responded, “absolutely!”

He then added: “I wish it didn’t end on a penalty like that, though. Wish we saw more.” The former Steeler was in the majority of folks who simply hate to see a game decided by such a touchy penalty, but such is life. He went on to compliment the high level of play from under center: “Patrick (Mahomes) was great, Jalen (Hurts) was great.”

The reporter then posed the question: is Patrick Mahomes already one of the greatest quarterbacks of all time? “Absolutely,” Clark responded again. “Top five right now. I put him top three right behind (Tom) Brady, (Joe) Montana, then it’s Patrick Mahomes for me.” Even though Clark only listed three names, the reporter called that a heck of a Mount Rushmore. Clark dismissed him, saying, “my man, have a good one,” and disappeared into his ride.

So, per Ryan Clark, there are three quarterbacks that stand above the rest: Brady, Montana, Mahomes. As mentioned, that last dude is still in his mid-twenties. He’s still in the first couple years of his decade-long, multi-hundred-million-dollar deal. If he’s already in that group, in Clark’s eyes, then the next 12 years or so are about building enough onto his legacy to surpass those other two historic greats.