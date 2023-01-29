Ryan Clark Sends Stern Warning to Cincinnati Bengals Fans Ahead of Game vs. Chiefs

Ryan Clark, the ESPN analyst and former Steeler, issued a pragmatic warning to the Bengals “who-dey” crowd. Stop with the Burrowhead chatter.

Clark tweeted “the city of Cincinnati better chill out with all of this taunting of Kansas City! Sometimes, you get what you ask for!”

The city of Cincinnati better chill out with all of this taunting of Kansas City! Sometimes, you get what you ask for! — Ryan Clark (@Realrclark25) January 28, 2023

As Ryan Clark Knows, Bengals Are Super Confident from Last Year’s AFC Title Game

So yes, that’s Ryan Clark preaching the “what comes round, goes round” principle of NFL football to the Bengals fans. Cincinnati plays the Chiefs this afternoon for the AFC championship at Arrowhead Stadium. All that’s on the line is the Super Bowl. No pressure or anything.

But for the Bengals and their fun-loving fans, it’s also a been-there, done-that, still wear-last-year’s-t-shirt situation. Cincinnati, led by precocious QB Joe Burrow, pulled off a massive comeback in the second half of last year’s title game at Arrowhead. He’s also 3-0 against Chiefs quarterback Patrick Mahomes. So it’s inspiring lots of confidence. However, we won’t know until after kickoff if the confidence was well placed.

But Bengals fans, Ryan Clark knows all about how to compete in high pressure contests like the AFC title game and the Super Bowl. He helped the Steelers win both. He flipped the momentum in the 2008 AFC title game when he leveled Ravens running back Willis McGahee. The Steelers beat Baltimore for the AFC crown, then capped off an incredible season with the Super Bowl victory over Arizona. Clark and company got back there in 2010.

Maybe this trolling all was inspired in the final moments of the Bengals playoff win at Buffalo. That’s when Cincy cornerback Mike Hilton shouted “see y’all in Burrowhead.” Eli Apple danced next to him on the sideline as Cam Taylor-Britt smiled and nodded in approval.

But it didn’t stop there. Cincinnati’s Aftab Pureval issued a “A WHO DEY proclamation from the Mayor.” And part of the it involved Patrick Mahomes and Burrow’s record against the Chiefs superstar QB.

The mayor said Burrow “has been asked by officials to take a paternity test confirming whether or not he’s [Mahomes’] father.” So Kansas City Mayor Quinton Lucas answered the diss with one of his own. He tweeted: “Sorry, y’all. I hear the mayor of Cincinnati has tried to bring some smoke that’s weak as hell. Catching up now…”

It’s unclear how much pre-game trash talk can impact an outcome, either way. Ryan Clark probably is right to ask the Bengals fans to chill on the chatter.

Because with all the talk about Burrowhead, folks forget that Mahomes is running the offensive plays for the Chiefs. And he’s chosen to fly above the trolling.

“Every time I walk on that field, I don’t think I’m an underdog,” Mahomes said in an interview via NFL.com. “Especially when I walk on Arrowhead’s field. I just go in with the same mindset of we’re gonna have to play our best football to win. We know we’re playing a great football team that’s beat us the last three times. So, we have to learn from our mistakes in the past and be better in order to win against a great football team.”

One of Ryan Clark’s followers on Twitter agreed with him about the impact of the Bengals chatter.

“Amen. You can see this Bengals loss coming from Main Street on the South Pole.”