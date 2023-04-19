Ryan Leaf Blasts Bill Polian’s Story Recalling Pre-Draft Interview, Peyton Manning Comparison

Let’s go back to this time a quarter-century go. That’s when the biggest, all-consuming NFL Draft discussion was about Peyton Manning or Ryan Leaf. Which quarterback should go first? Weigh the pros and cons.

With the luxury of time, we know that Manning wins this discussion with no argument. The Indianapolis Colts went with Manning as the top pick. In his 14 seasons with the Colts, Manning led Indy to 11 playoff appearances and a Super Bowl championship. The Pro Football Hall of Famer was well worth the pick.

The San Diego Chargers selected Leaf at No. 2. And he’s evolved into one of the greatest cautionary tales of the draft. Leaf lasted five years in the NFL, spending time with four teams. He had work ethic and substance abuse issues. And he even spent time in prison after he retired. None of this is a secret and Leaf holds himself accountable.

Ryan Leaf and Peyton Manning pose together in New York during the 1998 NFL Draft. *Al Pereira/Michael Ochs Archives/Getty Images)

Leaf Told Polian His Story Is Compelling Enough Without the BS

So why the Peyton Manning-Ryan Leaf discussion as the 2023 draft approaches? Bill Polian, the one-time GM of the Colts, brought it up this week on a podcast.

And Leaf clapped back for a “lie” Polian told. Using some colorful, NSFW language, the former QB tweeted:

“Well this is just a huge f**king lie. Why Bill Polian continues to spew this bullshit narrative is beyond me. Maybe he thinks it makes the story more compelling. Seems pretty compelling already, greatest QB ever, biggest bust ever. Doesn’t need ur shit editorializing Bill!”

Well this is just a huge fucking lie. Why Bill Polian continues to spew this bullshit narrative is beyond me. Maybe he thinks it makes the story more compelling. Seems pretty compelling already, greatest QB ever, biggest bust ever. Doesn’t need ur shit editorializing Bill! https://t.co/p9keE2Jsma — Ryan D Leaf (@RyanDLeaf) April 18, 2023

Both Ryan Leaf and Peyton Manning Work as NFL Analysts

So what drew the Leaf ire? Well, Bill Polian compared the scouting experience dealing with both Peyton Manning and Ryan Leaf. Of course, the guy he drafted came out in the best light.

“There was a big bump in the road early in March at the NFL Scouting Combine, where we had scheduled on opening night to meet with Leaf for 20 minutes,” Polian recalled to the 33rd. “It’s a protocol set up by the NFL. Manning was set for the following night. Leaf didn’t show up. We were waiting in a room at the Holiday Inn, and he never showed. No one ever called. No one ever said, ‘Gee, he can’t make it.’ Nothing.”

Then Polian described his experience at Leaf’s pro day at Washington State.

“Afterward, we had a meeting with Ryan that didn’t go well at all,” Polian said. “Coach (Jim) Mora asked him, ‘When are you planning on coming in after the draft? You can come in a week afterward.’ Ryan said, ‘Coach, I can’t make that. My buddies and I have a trip planned to Las Vegas. We’ve planned this for a long time, so I’ll be in three days or so later than that.’ That obviously wasn’t what you wanted to hear.”

It’s no secret that the lives of Peyton Manning and Ryan Leaf were on different trajectories for years. Leaf served two stints in prison. He’s now a program ambassador for Transcend Recovery. However, their lives do intersect a bit these days. Like Manning, Leaf is doing a lot of media work. He’s now a college and NFL analyst.