Ryan Tannehill offers thoughts on Will Levis joining Titans QB room

Tennessee Titans quarterback Ryan Tannehill is experiencing “deja vu” after the team drafted Kentucky quarterback Will Levis in the second round. It marks the second straight offseason the Titans have added a rookie quarterback after taking Malik Willis out of Liberty in 2022.

Tannehill made headlines a year ago by saying he didn’t think it was “my job to mentor” Willis. Now with Levis on the roster, it doesn’t seem that his stance has changed.

“We’ve been down this road before,” Tannehill said in a recent press conference. “It’s definitely a bit of a deja vu. (Coach) Mike (Vrabel) and (GM) Ran (Carthon) make those decisions. It’s my job to go out and win football games.”

Levis was projected by many experts as a top five pick, but the first round came and went without his name being called. That led the Titans to seize the opportunity to get him in the second, trading up to do so.

Levis led Kentucky to its fourth 10-win season in program history in 2021 and received praise for his arm strength and football IQ. However, he isn’t without his faults. The QB threw 23 interceptions in two seasons as the Wildcats starter and struggled to put together consistently good outings in an injury-laden 2022 season.

Still, Tannehill was complimentary of his new teammate.

“He adds to the room,” Tannehill said of Levis. “Obviously, a talented guy coming off a great college career, so we’ll see when I get to meet him here in a few weeks.”

More on the future for Ryan Tannehill with the Titans

Tannehill enters the final year of his contract in 2023, and with the drafting of quarterbacks in back-to-back seasons, the direction the team is headed in seems clear. However, he plans on treating this year like any other despite all that noise.

“My process doesn’t really change,” Tannehill said. “I like to believe that I’m giving my all every time I go out there and prep, whether it’s in an OTAs or Week 15, getting ready to go win a game. You want to have a process about how you go about things, take your job seriously each and every day, knowing that nothing’s given to you, and gotta go out there and earn everything. So that process doesn’t change.”

Tannehill has played 10 seasons in the NFL and turns 35 before this season. He missed five games with injury last year as the Titans went 7-10 and missed the playoffs. But even with the addition of Levis, he still seems the favorite to start and will hope to get Tennessee back in the postseason.