The Denver Broncos have re-signed veteran safety Kareem Jackson to a one-year deal, according to a report from ESPN’s Adam Schefter.

This is the third straight offseason Jackson has signed a one-year contract with the franchise.

Jackson, 35, played with Denver for the past four seasons with the Broncos. He notched the most tackles of his career this past season with 94 in 17 games.

With Denver, Jackson has been a reliable and key player in the secondary. He has averaged 85.5 tackles per season with one interception and 4.8 passes defended throughout his time with the Broncos.

“The window of opportunity as far as playing this game is not big,” Jackson said on Good Morning Football in March. “I’ve always said as long as I can go run around and play at a high level, I’ll play. Going into Year 14, I set a goal for myself to play 15, and I’ve been sticking to that.”

Kareem Jackson has been in the NFL since 2010

Kareem Jackson was originally drafted out of Alabama by the Houston Texans in the first round of the 2010 NFL Draft. With the Crimson Tide, he helped the team to the 2009 BCS National Championship.

He spent nine years with the Texans as a cornerback, earning a career high in interceptions with four in 2012 and a career high in pass defended with 17 in 2012 and 2018.

Since entering the NFL, Jackson has played in at least 12 games every season. He has also started 185 of 192 games in his career.

Jackson has never won a Super Bowl. He has played in eight playoff games over five season.

The Broncos are coming off a disappointing season following the Russell Wilson trade, finishing the year with a 5-12 record and as the last-place team in the NFC West.