New Orleans Saints tight end Foster Moreau has made a near miraculous recovery the past few months. It was only a few months ago that he was diagnosed with Hodgkins’ lymphoma. Now, it looks like he might be able to continue with Phase III of the NFL offseason program with the Saints. According to Katherine Terrell of ESPN.com, Saints coach Dennis Allen said Moreau “absolutely” could participate in OTAs.

New Orleans head coach Dennis Allen made sure to note that the decision will be made by Moreau’s doctors. He also noted that everything about Moreau’s condition has been optimistic.

A few months ago, the former LSU standout shared his cancer diagnosis was discovered when he had a routine physical performed by the New Orleans Saints’ medical staff.

Foster Moreau shared his cancer diagnosis a few months ago

“Through somewhat of a miraculous process, this Free Agency period has been life changing for me,” shared Moreau via Twitter on March 22, 2023. “During a routine physical conducted by the Saint’s medical team down in New Orleans, I’ve come to learn that I have Hodgkin’s Lymphoma, and will be stepping away from football at this time to fight a new opponent: Cancer.

“I’m grateful for the support and thankful for people who have stood firm with me. There hasn’t been a single step I’ve taken without hundreds of people lighting the path before me, and I will continue to seek their guidance.

“That being said, I’ll go kick this thing’s ass and get back to doing what I love! AMDG!

He wrapped up the best year of his pro football career thus far in the 2022 campaign. He hauled in 33 catches for 420 receiving yards and two touchdowns with the Raiders. During his four years in the National Football League with Las Vegas, he’s hauled in 91 total catches for 1,107 receiving yards and 12 touchdowns.

Moreau played four seasons with the LSU Tigers. Then he was selected by the Raiders with the 137th-overall pick of the 2019 NFL Draft.

Moreau was impressive during his final two years at LSU. He hauled in 46 catches for over 500 receiving yards and five touchdowns. He finished his career as the seventh-ranked LSU tight end in school history for receptions by a tight end (52). The Louisiana native also finished in a tie for fourth in touchdowns by a tight end in school history (six).

On3’s and Outsider’s Austin Brezina also contributed to this article.