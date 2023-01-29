Saints Star Roasts His Former Coach and Atlanta Falcons with Single Swing

New Orleans Saints defensive end Cameron Jordan is pleased that his former co-defensive coordinator/defensive line coach Ryan Nielsen received a promotion, though he may not be a fan of the team who gave it to him.

The Atlanta Falcons, one of New Orleans’ biggest rivals, made Nielsen their new defensive coordinator Friday, replacing the retired Dean Pees. The move has Jordan feeling conflicted, who said he’s “happy-ish” for Nielsen. Jordan made sure to take a shot at the Falcons in his Twitter post.

Ryan to Dc job was inevitable. Top tier DL coach in terms of developing pass rush and emphasizing technique on run and gap integrity. 😔🫡 wish him the semi-best as he willingly went to the Failcons… happy-ish for him pic.twitter.com/la3TaOW4id — cameron jordan (@camjordan94) January 28, 2023

“Ryan to Dc job was inevitable,” Jordan tweeted. “Top tier DL coach in terms of developing pass rush and emphasizing technique on run and gap integrity. Wish him the semi-best as he willingly went to the Failcons… happy-ish for him.”

Nielsen, 43, had been with the Saints 2017, working primarily as the team’s defensive line coach. Head coach Dennis Allen named him co-defensive coordinator alongside Kris Richard ahead of the 2022 season. The Saints ranked fifth in total defense and ninth in points allowed per game (20.3). Prior to arriving in New Orleans, Nielsen coached collegiately at six different schools over 14 years.

Since 2017, the Saints have recorded 281 sacks — second-most in the NFL over that span. In addition, New Orleans had 55 regular season and postseason games without allowing a 100-yard rusher from 2017-20.

Nielsen is tasked with turning around a Falcons defense which has struggled in recent years. The defense finished No. 23 in points allowed and No. 27 in yards allowed in 2022.

Nielsen has already begun looking for his staff. Per Mike Garafolo of NFL Network, the Falcons are working on a deal with veteran defensive coach Jerry Gray to join Nielsen. Gray has spent the last three seasons with the Green Bay Packers. In the last two seasons, he’s served as the defensive backs coach/passing game coordinator.