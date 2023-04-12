49ers’ Charvarius Ward Says His Daughter Is Recovering After Open-Heart Surgery

The football world sent thoughts and prayers sent in the direction of San Francisco 49ers cornerback Charvarius Ward Tuesday. Ward announced on social media that his 5-month-old daughter, Amani, was undergoing open heart surgery.

Ward posted a mirror selfie on Instagram holding his daughter on Tuesday and wrote, “Pray for my lil one!!” he wrote. “Open heart surgery today.”

Thankfully, young Amani is now on the road to recovery with her father giving an update following her surgery. Ward took to Instagram again with an update a few hours later. He posted, “Thanks everybody for the prayers & support,” Ward said via IG. “Thanks for the love 💜💜.”

Amani Joi came into the world last November when Ward’s girlfriend Monique gave birth to her during football season. Ward was traveling at the time, as the 49ers were set to face the Arizona Cardinals in Mexico City.

Once Ward got the call that his daughter was being born, he rushed to Memphis to be alongside his girlfriend. Amani was born five weeks prematurely, which resulted in Ward only being able to hold her for a few minutes before she was taken into neonatal intensive care.

“I feel like already my baby has given me more heart — more love in my heart, more love in my body,” Ward told the Athletic’s Matt Barrows. “Not only for her but for other people as well.”

Ward traveled to Mexico City shortly after and made his presence felt following the birth of his daughter. The DB had a team-high 10 tackles along with a tackle for loss to help lead the 49ers to a dominant 38-10 win over the Cardinals.

More on Charvarius Ward

Charvarius Ward attended Hinds Community College for the first two seasons of his collegiate career. He later transferred and played two seasons at Middle Tennessee State. He signed an undrafted free agent with the Dallas Cowboys following the 2018 NFL Draft and was acquired by the Kansas City Chiefs four months later via trade.

Ward spent the first four seasons of his career with the Chiefs. He helped lead them to a Super Bowl LIV win before signing a three-year, $42 million contract with the 49ers in 2022. Ward had a career year with San Francisco last season with a career-high 87 tackles and 11 pass breakups.