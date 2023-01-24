Police arrested 49ers’ defensive lineman Charles Omenihu on suspicion of domestic violence. The charge is a misdemeanor.

Omenihu, the former Texas Longhorn star, was booked in Santa Clara County Monday afternoon after police were called to his home in San Jose. He since was released on bail.

A woman at Omenihu’s home told police that she and the defensive lineman had gotten into a disagreement. She told police that Omenihu was her boyfriend and that he “pushed her to the ground during an argument.”

A statement from the police stated that “officers did not observe any visible physical injuries.” She declined medical attention. She also filed a restraining order against Omenihu.

The 49ers issued a statement to the media, saying “We are aware of the matter involving Charles Omenihu and are in the process of gathering further information.”

The police will submit the case to the Santa Clara County District Attorney’s Office. The DA’s office will decide whether to pursue charges.

The 49ers are playing the Philadelphia Eagles Sunday for the NFC title and a spot in the Super Bowl. They beat the Dallas Cowboys, Sunday, to keep their NFL championship hopes alive.

Omenihu is a vital part of San Francisco’s top ranked defense. He notched 4.5 sacks this season.

This is a developing story.