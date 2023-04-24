49ers GM John Lynch Speaks Out About Trey Lance Trade Rumors

San Francisco 49ers quarterback Trey Lance has had his name attached to some trade rumors lately ahead of the 2023 NFL Draft. But during a Monday press conference 49ers General Manager John Lynch gave some clarity on Lance’s status with the team.

“I think there’s a lot of smoke really, it hasn’t been extremely active and it’s not like we’ve put it out there that hey we’re taking offers for Trey,” Lynch said.

Lynch did not deny that conversations regarding Lance between the 49ers and other teams have not happened, but made it clear that they have not been as significant as some reports may lead on.

“People’s job in this is to ask questions, has that happened on a couple occasions? Sure,” Lynch admitted. “But it hasn’t been that substantive.”

San Fransisco traded up in the 2021 NFL Draft to select Lance with the No. 3 overall pick, but he has only appeared in eight games and made four starts for the 49ers in his career. He backed quarterback Jimmy Garoppolo in 2021, then after being named the starter in 2022, suffered from a season-ending ankle injury in Week 2 of the season.

“We’re focused, as is Trey, on his ability to compete and play an integral role on this team. Last year we needed five (quarterbacks) and so we value every single one of those guys and we’re excited about our group, we really are,” Lynch said.

San Fransisco Quarterback Siutation

The injury bug bit the 49ers’ quarterback room hard last season, as Garoppolo and rookie Brock Purdy joined Lance with serious injuries. Health and availability will be crucial at the quarterback position for San Francisco heading into the 2023 season, as Garoppolo is now a member of the Las Vegas Raiders and Lance and Purdy recover from their injuries.

Lynch made it pretty clear that he intends for Lance to be a 49er next season, but if he and Purdy are not healthy for Week 1, one of the most talented rosters in the NFL will be thin at the most crucial position.

San Francisco also does not have a first or second-round pick in this year’s NFL Draft.