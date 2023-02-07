San Francisco 49ers Receiver Calls Eagles Lucky, Expects Chiefs to Expose Philly

San Francisco 49ers receiver Brandon Aiyuk got an up-close look at the vaunted Philadelphia Eagles defense in the NFC Championship last month as Philadelphia held the 49ers to just seven points to clinch a Super Bowl LVII appearance. But of course, there were some other factors in San Francisco’s struggles.

Brock Purdy — the 49ers’ third-string quarterback — got hurt in the first quarter, eventually diagnosed with a torn UCL in his throwing elbow. That meant Josh Johnson came in to replace him. But then, he also left the game with an injury. That meant Purdy had to come in, unable to throw the ball because of his elbow.

Still, it’s worth wondering how the 49ers would’ve handled themselves at full strength against a Philadelphia defense that ranks No. 1 in passing defense and eighth in scoring defense. Aiyuk thinks they would’ve been just fine, which is why he thinks the Eagles got lucky en route to the Super Bowl.

“I got the Chiefs,” Aiyuk said of his pick for the game. “I just think Philly … They got their hands full. I don’t know fully about that defense. They talk about them being a good defense, I’m not sure.

“I think the pass game, this Kansas City pass game, will expose what we thought we were going to be able to expose before some unfortunate circumstances happened. We’ll see. … You’ve got to get lucky during the Super Bowl. They just got extremely lucky last week. Who’s to say they can’t do it twice?”

That Philadelphia defense will again have its hands full against Patrick Mahomes and the Chiefs. Of course, Mahomes is still dealing with his high ankle sprain, but he still performs well under pressure. That’s something to watch during Sunday’s big game in Phoenix.

The matchup is also interesting because of the scary similarities between the two teams. Both are 16-3 entering this game, have scored a total of 546 points and were the No. 1 seed in their conferences. They also both have six All-Pros and each team has a Kelce brother. Travis is the Chiefs’ star tight end and Jason is the Eagles’ center.