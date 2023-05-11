Former Michigan Wolverines kicker Jake Moody has signed a four-year, $5.304 million rookie deal with the San Francisco 49ers. The contract includes a $857,512 signing bonus.

The 49ers drafted Moody rather high for a kicker, selecting the former Wolverine standout No. 99 overall in the third round. He was one of three players the team drafted in the third round alongside S Ji’Ayir Brown and TE Cameron Latu.

Over the course of his Michigan career, Moody converted 148-of-148 extra points since 2018. He went 69-of-84 on his field goal attempts and scored a grand total of 355 points at Michigan. He played hero during a 19-17 win over Illinois thanks to a late game-winning field goal.