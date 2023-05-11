HomeSportsNFLSan Francisco 49ers sign Jake Moody to rookie deal, contract details revealed

San Francisco 49ers sign Jake Moody to rookie deal, contract details revealed

by Barkley Truax
written by Barkley Truax
Jake Moody
(Photo by Scott Winters/Icon Sportswire via Getty Images)

Former Michigan Wolverines kicker Jake Moody has signed a four-year, $5.304 million rookie deal with the San Francisco 49ers. The contract includes a $857,512 signing bonus.

The 49ers drafted Moody rather high for a kicker, selecting the former Wolverine standout No. 99 overall in the third round. He was one of three players the team drafted in the third round alongside S Ji’Ayir Brown and TE Cameron Latu.

Over the course of his Michigan career, Moody converted 148-of-148 extra points since 2018. He went 69-of-84 on his field goal attempts and scored a grand total of 355 points at Michigan. He played hero during a 19-17 win over Illinois thanks to a late game-winning field goal.

Outsider.com

Join Our Community

Instagram TikTok Youtube