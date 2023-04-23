San Francisco 49ers long-snapper Taybor Pepper sounds a little salty about losing his verified status on Twitter. The 28-year-old took some shots at platform owner Elon Musk to vent some of his frustration.

Last week, Twitter ended the era of “legacy checkmarks.” That means the only way for individuals to receive verification is by signing up for Twitter Blue and forking over $8 per month.

Pepper didn’t hold back after losing his verified status.

“That little b—- (Elon Musk) finally did it, he took away my check mark. I’m never gonna pay for this s— platform btw. #BelugaWhaleLookinAss,” the NFL veteran tweeted, per the New York Post.

That will show ’em.

What’s particularly funny about Pepper’s gripe is that he refers to Twitter as a … well … crumby website, yet still seems awfully upset about losing his verified status. Or maybe he’s upset that the platform is losing credibility because of the new verification process? We’ll admit we’re not really sure.

Then again, most of us tend to complain about social media and continue to use it. So Pepper fits right in with the rest of us!

After firing off the tweet directed at Musk, Pepper set his account to private.

LeBron James Denies Paying for Twitter’s Blue Checkmark

When the announcement was made that Twitter’s checkmark system was switching to a subscription, NBA superstar LeBron James made it clear he wouldn’t pay. So, the folks using the social media platform were a little confused when the four-time champion still had the blue check next to his name after the transition.

But a representative of James’ behalf was quick to shoot down the notion that he paid for the blue checkmark. The individual told The Verge that the NBA star didn’t subscribe to Twitter Blue.

“Welp guess my blue (check) will be gone soon cause if you know me I ain’t paying the 5,” James tweeted in March.

Twitter’s elimination of the legacy checkmarks caused quite the debate on the social media app on Thursday. Some seemed incredibly upset about the decision, while others couldn’t care less.

James didn’t seem to be quite as upset about the situation as Pepper. He was simply more matter-of-fact, saying that he had no interest in ponying over the cash to pay for the status.

It’s a brave new world out there on Twitter. Some are still using Twitter the same way they had previously. Others have a few unkind words for Musk.