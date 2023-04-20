49ers Tight End George Kittle Reveals His Three Favorite Marvel Movies

George Kittle wears many hats. He’s an NFL star tight end with the San Francisco 49ers, participated in Wrestlemania earlier this month and, quite simply, is an all-around fun guy.

Apparently, he’s also relatable for another reason. He’s a big Marvel fan.

Kittle joined the Phase Zero podcast from ComicBook.com and discussed his three favorite Marvel movies. Two Marvel Cinematic Universe movies made the cut, but one from outside the franchise took the top spot.

“[Spider-Man] Into the SpiderVerse is my favorite,” Kittle said. “I love it. It’s literally my favorite. There’s nothing about that movie that I don’t like.”

As for his favorite MCU movie, Kittle had to think about it, but eventually settled on the first Iron Man, which he said is “top two” on his list. Then, he brought up one of the most intriguing of the franchise as another one that makes the cut.

“Let’s see, what else do I love? … I really enjoyed the first Doctor Strange movie,” Kittle said. “I thought that was just completely different with all the mind-altering stuff. I thought that was pretty cool. I mean, again, he’s the perfect character for it. Benedict [Cumberbatch] is awesome.”

But if he had to stretch the list to four, Kittle said Guardians of the Galaxy would be up there, as well. Who could blame him considering the fun story and an all-time soundtrack? He also pointed to other projects, including Avengers: Endgame and some of the “fantastic” television shows, he also likes from the MCU.

George Kittle, Pat McAfee crash Wrestlemania 39, defeat ‘The Miz’

The interview with Phase Zero came just a couple weeks after Kittle and Pat McAfee teamed up to crash Wrestlemania and help defeat “The Miz.”

McAfee came out looking for a fight after The Miz issued an open challenge to anyone looking to wrestle him on stage. No one took him up on the challenge, which led McAfee to appear. Then, The Miz went into the crowd and picked out a fan who was sitting in the front row. That fan, of course, ended up being Kittle. He then jumped out of the crowd and led The Miz back toward the stage, where McAfee took to the top rope.

It was just the latest iconic Wrestlemania moment for McAfee. Last year, he went up against Mr. McMahon in his first go-round at the event.

Outsider’s Austin Brezina contributed to this article.