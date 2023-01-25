Charles Omenihu will play in Sunday’s NFC championship against Philadelphia if the 49ers defensive lineman is healthy. However, he will not sit out because of his recent arrest on domestic violence allegations.

Police in San Jose arrested Omenihu on Monday afternoon. They were called to his home after a woman, who identified herself as his girlfriend, said Omenihu pushed her to the ground while they were arguing.

The report released to the media said police did not see any injuries and the woman declined medical attention. However, she did complain about pain in her arm. Charles Omenihu then posted bail and was released. As part of the case, investigators issued a restraining order against Charles Omenihu. Police described Omenihu as cooperative.

49ers coach Kyle Shanahan said Wednesday that Omenihu was with the team. He told reporters: “We’re letting the legal process take care of itself, so if he’s healthy, he’ll play this week. We’ve looked into it the last 48 hours, not only himself but other people. We don’t feel we should kick him off our team at this time.”

NFL Said There Is No Change to Charles Omenihu Status

The NFL also confirmed that Omenihu still was an active player in the league. the NFL issued a statement, saying: “the matter will be reviewed under the league’s personal conduct policy. There is no change to his status.”

Omenihu is a key part of the defensive line rotation the 49ers use for games. He’s played in every contest this season, with three starts. He registered 4.5 sacks, 20 tackles and a forced fumble in the regular season. Stats show he also had 16 quarterback hits and three tackles for loss.

He was active in the 49ers’ first-round playoff game, with two sacks of Seattle quarterback Geno Smith and a forced fumble. However, an injury limited Omenihu against the Cowboys in the divisional round at Levi’s Stadium. He strained an oblique muscle in his lower back. Although he returned to the game, he played only 15 snaps in the 19-12 win over Dallas.

Charles Omenihu starred for the Texas Longhorns. The Houston Texans selected him in the fifth round of the 2019 draft. The Texans then traded him to the 49ers in November 2021.

The 49ers take on the Eagles this Sunday at Lincoln Financial Field in Philadelphia. With Jalen Hurts at quarterback, it goes without saying that San Fran will need an active rush to keep him in control.

The winner earns a spot in the Super Bowl at State Farm Stadium outside Phoenix.