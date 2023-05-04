Nick Bosa weighs in on new defensive coordinator following DeMeco Ryans’ departure

In February, former San Francisco 49ers defensive coordinator DeMeco Ryans left the Bay Area to become the new head coach of the Houston Texans. The 49ers hired former Carolina Panthers interim head coach Steve Wilks to now fill the position, making him the third San Fransisco defensive coordinator in four years.

Coaching turnover has been common for the 49ers on defense. They’ve produced one of the top units year after year resulting in their defensive coordinators becoming top head coaching candidates following the season. Before Ryans, Robert Saleh was the 49ers’ defensive coordinator from 2017-2020 before taking the New York Jets head coaching job.

But to 49ers star defensive end Nick Bosa, it’s all the same, no matter who’s calling the plays. He spoke Tori Epstein of Yahoo Sports on what he expects to change under Wilks heading into the 2023 season.

“I don’t think there’s going to be much of a change,” Bosa said. “I think from Kyle (Shanahan) down, there’s kind of an understanding of how we do things with Kris Kocurek as our D-line coach. There’s always ways to improve.”

Bosa has definitely found ways to improve during his tenure with the 49ers. He had a stellar season in 2021 under Ryans, recording 52 tackles, 15.5 sacks, and forcing four fumbles on the season. He followed that by securing the sack title last season, leading the league in sacks in 2022 with 18.5, and earning NFL Defensive Player of the Year.

He’s dominated ever since he entered the league, and knows that it will take a lot more than a new defensive coordinator to slow him down.

“But as a d-lineman, I’m happy to say that I’ll be doing pretty much very similar things to what I’ve done the last four years,” Bosa said.

49ers GM John Lynch addresses Nick Bosa trade talk

So you think you’re an NFL GM. And you’d like Nick Bosa, the best defender around. Can you make a deal with the 49ers?

What say you John Lynch, San Francisco general manager? Is Nick Bosa available? Will Lynch listen to an offer? After all, Lynch has the rep that no player is untouchable. Well, he’s changed his mind about that.

“That hotline is closed,” Lynch said pretty emphatically. “It never opened.”

We now know that not every player is dealable. So many teams build around a top defender these days, the 49ers being one of them. There’s no reason, at least not this week, for San Fran to even envision letting go of their best defender, even if another team would pay, accordingly.

However, there will be some dealings between Lynch and Nick Bosa after this week’s draft ends Saturday afternoon. The big defensive end is entering his fifth and final year of his first-ever NFL contract. He’s set to earn $17.859 this season. And if negotiations go no where, Bosa can walk at the end of 11 months. That’s when he becomes a free agent.

“As for the other thing, we’re going to focus on this draft and then, I’ve stated many times that’s a priority for this offseason,” Lynch said of the Nick Bosa negotiations. “History says that we have a really good track record of doing that and making that come to fruition. I’m excited about working on that when the time comes.”

Bosa could’ve signed last year, but opted to treat 2022 as his money year. The defensive end totaled 22 sacks as he became the NFL’s defensive player of the year. There’s a chance he could become the highest-paid player in the NFL, if not the best-paid defender.

Outsider’s Suzanne Halliburton contributed to this report