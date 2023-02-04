Tom Brady’s retirement announcement was simple, yet iconic. A video from a beach posted on Twitter at 8 a.m. ET is quite the way to walk out the door.

The sand from that spot, apparently, is very valuable.

Someone put some sand — allegedly — from that very beach in a jar and put it on eBay. Apparently, people really want it, because the bidding got up to $87,800 as of 8:30 p.m. ET Friday.

The bidding how now reached nearly $70,000 😱 https://t.co/hXykRmUlLV pic.twitter.com/l72ujSEsjh — SuperBook Sports (@SuperBookSports) February 4, 2023

To put things into perspective, last year — after Brady announced his first retirement — his final touchdown pass sold for more than $500,000. As of 8:30 p.m. ET Friday night, the sand from his retirement announcement was approaching 20% of that figure.

One year to the day after his first retirement announcement, Brady, 45, said he’s stepping away from the game “for good” this time. It’s the end of an era for Brady, who’s widely considered the GOAT after winning seven Super Bowls. That’s more than any other team. He also holds multiple NFL passing records to cement himself as a no-doubt, first-ballot Hall of Famer.

Tom Brady now set for career as FOX analyst — and a big payday

After announcing his retirement Wednesday — which should, at least at the time of publication, be for real — Tom Brady is now preparing for the next phase of his football life.

The legendary quarterback has a deal with FOX to be its new No. 1 color commentator worth $375 million over 10 years, The New York Post’s Andrew Marchand reported. To put that into perspective, Brady made $330 million total over his 23-year NFL career.

It’s yet to be seen if Brady jumps directly into the broadcast booth or takes a gap year. One thing’s for sure, though. FOX has an interesting decision on its hands.

Greg Olsen spent this season as the network’s No. 1 color announcer alongside Kevin Burkhardt and the duo is getting ready to call Super Bowl LVII Feb. 12. However, Brady’s deal would mean he jumps into Olsen’s chair and knocks him to the No. 2 booth, which is currently occupied by Joe Davis and Daryl Johnston.

But it’s not a sure thing Brady will go directly into Olsen’s seat. Marchand reported it’s possible FOX opts to put him in the studio as part of the pregame show, which would allow him to adjust to the world of commentary instead of throwing him directly into the top spot.