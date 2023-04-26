Sauce Gardner clears the air surrounding his Aaron Rodgers comments

New York Jets cornerback Sauce Gardner is not one to shy away from speaking his mind. But with his recent comments on the team’s acquisition of quarterback Aaron Rodgers, he felt the need to clarify.

Gardner appeared on the Slow News Day podcast with the Ringer’s Kevin Clark on Tuesday, where he raised some eyebrows with his statement on the Jets’ postseason chances.

“Most definitely,” he said when asked if New York would make the playoffs. “We were a playoff team last year. We just didn’t finish like we were supposed to. But with A-Rod joining and a few more pieces, that just makes it easy.”

About an hour after the clip was posted to Twitter, Gardner tweeted to clear the air.

“Easier*,” he wrote. “Nothing is easy.”

The Jets have the longest postseason drought of any team professional sports, with their last appearance coming in 2010. However, the recent trade has many fans optimistic that will end in 2023.

In addition to Rodgers, New York added a few pieces through free agency. The team brought in Rodgers’ former teammate Allen Lazard as well as Mecole Hardman at receiver.

Those veterans will bolster the Jets talented young core that includes Sauce Gardner, running back Breece Hall and reigning Offensive Rookie of the Year Garrett Wilson. Gardner had an impressive rookie season to finish with a team-high 20 passes defended in addition to 75 tackles and two interceptions.

The Jets also brought in a new offensive coordinator in former Denver coach Nathaniel Hackett, who worked with Rodgers for three seasons in Green Bay. But as Hackett learned last season after the Broncos added Russell Wilson, a new quarterback doesn’t guarantee making the playoffs.

Although Gardner backtracked on his recent comments, it’s clear he believes in his team. The recent guarantee was not the first he made, as he also promised fans a postseason appearance following the Jets’ loss to Miami in the regular season finale.

“Now it’s to the point we can’t dwell on the past, we’ve got to attack this offseason,” Gardner said postgame. “Because this time next year, we’re gonna’ be in the playoffs, for sure.”

Sauce Gardner says they can't dwell on the past and need to gear up for next season:



"This time next year we're gonna be in the playoffs, for sure"

New York started last season 7-4, but ended on a six-game losing streak to finish 7-10. Gardner, Rodgers and the Jets will get the chance to rectify that this season and follow through on his promise.