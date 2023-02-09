Sauce Gardner Knows Something About the Aaron Rodgers Rumors

Sauce Gardner didn’t need to enter four days of sensory deprivation in a dark room to divine something about where Aaron Rodgers might play next season. And the star New York Jets cornerback was coy, yet hopeful, when talking about it on “Good Morning Football.”

While Gardner wasn’t divulging specifics, and likely would find out about the trade around the same time as anyone else, he definitely enjoyed teasing out that he does know… something. What he knows, exactly, gets to stay a mystery for the time being.

“I can’t speak on it too, too much. But I know a little something about something. But I ain’t gonna say too much,” Gardner said about the Rodgers trade rumors.

Sauce Gardner on the Aaron Rodgers to the Jets rumors on @gmfb:



While any decision about Rodgers and his future is yet to be made, the New York Jets have been suggested as a logical landing spot, given the high-level defense and the depth of offensive weapons and a solid offensive line.

Perhaps Gardner knows something we don’t. Some secret sauce, if you will.

Aaron Rodgers Reveals Dark Insane Offseason Retreat to Help Decide NFL Future

Rodgers should know whether he’ll want to play football after a special four-day retreat. But we’re not sure if the quarterback also will pick out a new team while he pays to sit in an isolated, always-dark cabin as a stranger drops him food throughout the day.

Rodgers, the Green Bay Packers quarterback, did his weekly appearance on the Pat McAfee Show on Tuesday. And although speculation about a potential new NFL team is a huge topic, Rodgers confirmed he may not even play again. It’s all about how he’s “still in the art of contemplation about my future.”

McAfee asked Rodgers if this meant he may not play football.

“For sure, it’s a real thing, 100 percent,” Aaron Rodgers said of his potential retirement. “That’s why it’s going to be important to get through this week and to take my isolation retreat and just to be able to contemplate all things my future. And then be able to make a decision that I think is best for me moving forward and in the highest interest of my happiness and then move forward.”

Rodgers also provided details about the upcoming retreat. It sounds like he’ll be on it sometime in February. He’ll stay in a small house or cabin. They won’t lock you in, he said he can leave if he doesn’t like staying in the dark all by himself. And he’s had it on the calendar for months.

“It’s four nights of complete darkness,” Rodgers said. “I’ve had a number of friends who’ve done it and have had some profound experiences. It’s something that’s been on my radar for a few years, thought it would be awesome to do regardless of where I was leaning this season. Been on the calendar for months and months and months so it’s in a couple of weeks.”

Wait, there’s more about the retreat. “They’ll drop in some food for you, but it’s isolation and darkness,” Rodgers said. “No music, nothing.”

Doesn’t that sound like a ton of fun? Or maybe aching boredom?

This isn’t the first time Rodgers has gone with a new age kind of approach to his future. Before the start of last season, he conceded that he discovered a “deeper love” of himself as he used ayahuasca. That’s a psychedelic drink or tea.

He told Men’s Health that he participated in a three-night ceremony using the drink under the guidance of a shaman. The Alcohol and Drug Foundation lists ayahuasca as a “plant-based psychedelic.” It can impact someone’s thinking and emotions and throw off their sense of time.

Rodgers said of his experience: “There’s a lot of trust. And surrender, I think, is another good word. You have to surrender to the master plant teacher that is ayahuasca, and there’s naturally some fear around that. And when you do, some pretty incredible things can happen, as was evidenced by night two of my most recent journey.”

The master plant teacher didn’t help him much with his game this past season. Since the Packers missed the playoffs, he’s enjoyed much more free time. So there’s that.

