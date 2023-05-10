Savannah Bananas pay homage to Chiefs ‘Ring Around the Rosie’ play, complete with helmet

When in Kansas City, always pay homage to the Chiefs. Just ask the Savannah Bananas, who gave props to the innovative Super Bowl champs even though they play different sports.

So what if Patrick Mahomes and Travis Kelce, et al, weren’t on the field when the Bananas incorporated the “Ring Around the Rosie” play on the diamond. Specifically, the baseball team mimicked the football play by circling around the pitcher’s mound.

The NFL social media team was so impressed with these faux Chiefs baseball players that they shared the video via Twitter.

The tweet: “The Savannah Bananas recreated the Chiefs “Ring Around the Rosie” play.” A laughing/crying emoji gave the appropriate punctuation.

If you’re not familiar with the Savannah Bananas, they’re an exhibition baseball team that’s been around since 2016. And like the name suggests, they’re based out of scenic Savannah, Ga. For this season, they merged their college baseball players with the pros to make one big team for Banana Ball. They don’t bunt. Games are decided on points awarded by inning. If you draw a walk, sprint to first and see if someone can pick you off at second. If a pitcher is in trouble, too bad, so sad. Managers aren’t allowed trips to the mound. And no game can last longer than two hours. Yes, you can place a time limit on fun.

Basically, they’re really good at making baseball go viral. And in this case, they leaned into the Chiefs and that dynamic offense.

The Bananas ran the “Ring Around the Rosie” play late last week. Former Major League pitcher Jeremy Guthrie drew it up. He also retweeted the video, adding “My oh my, what would my boys Travis Kelce and Patrick Mahomes think of this?!?”

We’re not sure what Mahomes, the undisputed star of the Chiefs, thought of the baseball version of his football play. He was super busy last week, hopping between the Met Gala in NYC, to the Kentucky Derby, then the Miami Grand Prix. However, he and former NFL star JJ Watt did troll Kelce, harkening back to the tight end’s wild performance when he threw out the first pitch of a Cleveland game.

So just in case you’re foggy on the “Ring Around the Rosie” play from the Chiefs, we got you. Kansas City used it during the final week of the season against the Raiders. The entire offense formed a circle and did the basic ring, spinning three times. Maybe they sang. They then spun to different spots on the field. The Chiefs set up in the Wildcat using Jerick McKinnon. He tossed the ball to Mahomes who lined up as the deep back. Mahomes then threw a receiver screen to Kadarius Toney, who scored the TD.

Alas, the officials wanted a part of the action. So they flagged the Chiefs for holding. Sigh.