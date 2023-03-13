Los Angeles Rams HC Sean McVay Dispels All Rumors About His Commitment to Coaching

There was a lot of chatter about Los Angeles Rams coach Sean McVay retiring in his prime and pivoting to a potential television career.

However, McVay dispelled all rumors about his commitment to coaching. At this point, McVay is committed for the long haul in the NFL.

McVay and the Rams won Super Bowl LVI but spiraled in 2022 and missed the playoffs. But now, the Rams coach is reinvigorated.

“When you go through some of the things that we went through last year, you can really get lost in things becoming a burden more than a blessing,” McVay said. “When you really take a step back and get a chance to reflect, sometimes that reflection is best served after the humbling experiences and the challenging experiences.”

The Rams hired McVay as head coach in 2017 and made the playoffs with an 11-5 record. He led Los Angeles to Super Bowl LIII, a loss to the New England Patriots.

After a down year in 2019, McVay got the Rams back to the postseason in 2020. Then, a Super Bowl title the next season.

With a lot accomplished in a short time, that would be difficult to walk away from, according to McVay.

“To say that as a competitor that that’s something that I would have felt comfortable walking away with, no,” McVay said. “I would not have felt comfortable walking away from a situation where I think I owed more to the people than that.”

Sean McVay Remains Committed to Coaching

Speculation of retirement from coaching began in the weeks leading up to Super Bowl LVI last February. McVay spoke about opportunities outside of football and had links to multiple broadcast gigs.

“I know I love football… I’m so invested in this thing and I’m in the moment right now,” McVay said, via ESPN. “But at some point too, if you said, ‘What do you want to be able to do?’ I want to be able to have a family, and I want to be able to spend time with them.”

McVay decided to return to the Rams less than two weeks after the Super Bowl. He inked a contract extension that runs through the 2026 season.

The Rams finished a disappointing 5-12 this season, one year removed from their Super Bowl LVI victory. Injuries marred their quest to go back-to-back. Quarterback Matthew Stafford, receiver Cooper Kupp and defensive tackle Aaron Donald missed chunks of the season with injuries.