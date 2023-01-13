Sean McVay informed members of the Los Angeles Rams organization Friday that he will remain the head coach in 2023.

McVay made the decision to continue coaching after taking the week to consider his future, per Ian Rapoport of NFL Network. Speaking with the media Monday following the conclusion of the Rams’ 2022 season, McVay was non-committal of returning next season.

“I think what I liked to do is be able to take the appropriate time,” McVay said, via NFL.com. “Never gone through anything like this, but you want to make sure that you’re considerate of the people that are affected. That’s the most important thing and that’s probably, you know, you want to be able to … the consistent conversations and dialogues that have existed with the people that I love and really care about, ‘Hey do what you think is best for you and [McVay’s wife] Veronika [Khomyn].’

“But that doesn’t mean it takes away the empathy, the level of responsibility that I do feel for the people that would be affected as it relates to my decision moving forward, and so those are the things that you don’t take lightly. You want to be able to make sure that you’re intentional about taking the appropriate time, while also making a decision in a manner that’s considerate of those people that would be affected.”

The Rams finished a disappointing 5-12 this season, one year removed from their 23-20 victory over the Cincinnati Bengals in Super Bowl LVI. Injuries marred their quest to go back-to-back, with quarterback Matthew Stafford, receiver Cooper Kupp and defensive tackle Aaron Donald missing chunks of the season with injuries.

This story is developing…