Sean Payton Addresses Trade Rumors for Broncos Wide Receivers

Fear not, Denver Broncos fans, the team’s top two receivers aren’t going anywhere. Well, that’s if you believe new head coach Sean Payton.

Recently, Jerry Jeudy and Courtland Sutton have been rumored to be potential trade pieces for the Broncos. The receiver combo ranked No. 1 and No. 2 in receiving yardage respectively for Denver last season. It’d leave a pretty big void in the passing attack.

Per NFL.com, Payton recently said that neither guy will be traded.

“We’re not trading those two players,” Payton said. “When people call and the phone rings like it does this time of year, [Broncos General Manager] George Paton’s job is to pick it up and say, ‘Hey. Tell you what, we’re not.’ And so, we’ve received calls, you bet. Those are two good football players. But we’re in the business of gathering talent right now. Why do people call? Because they know we’re void of draft picks and that we might, because there was some discussions a year ago, I think, regarding Courtland. But we like the current group that we’re working with.”

This is the time of year when everything is on the table. Why wouldn’t teams see if the Broncos would be willing to move some talented receivers? Shoot your shot, right?

Jeudy led the Broncos with 972 yards and six touchdowns on 67 receptions last season. Sutton followed that with 64 catches for 829 yards and a pair of touchdown grabs.

Denver owned one of the NFL‘s most putrid offenses in 2022. Getting rid of two of their best playmakers probably wouldn’t be the smartest decision for Payton and the front office heading into 2023.

Can Sean Payton Fix Russell Wilson, Broncos Offense?

Heading into 2022, many thought the addition of Russell Wilson would help Denver get over the hump. That didn’t quite go as planned.

Wilson threw for 3,524 yards with 16 touchdowns and 11 interceptions as the Broncos posted a 5-12 record. And, if it’s possible, it looked even uglier than the stats indicate.

But there’s new hope in Denver. With Sean Payton returning to the league, there’s belief that he can get Wilson to play the way he did when he was a consistent Pro Bowl selection. If that happens, the Broncos could wiggle their way back into the playoff picture.

Although, one of the most curious decisions of the offseason came in Denver’s choice in quarterback coaches. The team hired former NFL gunslinger Davis Webb to head up the room.

He’s six years younger than Wilson. That’ll be an interesting dynamic.

But, obviously nothing in Denver worked offensively a year ago. Could it really get much worse?