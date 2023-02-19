Sean Payton Boldly Plays Chicken with NFL Over Proposed Rules Change

The NFL could ban the so-called “Tush Push” before the fall. But if the league keeps the play, Sean Payton already plans to use it plenty of times with his new team.

So what is the Tush Push? It’s a very descriptive nickname for a quarterback sneak. Think of how the Eagles used quarterback Jalen Hurts this season on short yardage plays. Hurts basically turned into a power back. And he had a pair of running backs to his right and left who helped push him forward as the offensive line blocks for him. It was rugby meets football and it was brilliant.

“I think the league is going to look at this,” said Fox Sports rules analyst Dean Blandino, who worked as the league’s VP for officiating in 2013-17.

“And I’d be shocked if they don’t make a change.”

Here’s a look at one of the QB sneaks from last Sunday’s Super Bowl.

According to Blandino, Sean Payton really wants to utilize the play with the Denver Broncos. It’s also right up Payton’s wheelhouse, given how he likes to run creative plays with an athletic quarterback.

“I was talking to Sean Payton during Sunday’s game,” Blandino said. “And he said we’re going to do this every time next season if they don’t take it out.

“It amounts to a rugby scrum. The NFL wants to showcase the athleticism and skill of our athletes,” Blandino said. “This is just not a skillful play. This is just a tactic that is not an aesthetically pleasing play, and I think the competition committee is going to take a look at it.”

The Broncos hired Sean Payton to reinvigorate their team. Denver jettisoned Nathanial Hackett before Christmas and focused on bringing in Payton. The former New Orleans Saints coach had been out of the league for a year. As an analyst for FOX, Payton had all sorts of opportunities to scrutinize how other teams run their offenses. No doubt, he picked up some tips.

Sean Payton loves to tinker with plays involving a running quarterback. He used Taysom Hill and Drew Brees when he coached the Saints. (Sean Gardner/Getty Images)

Sean Payton probably already knows how effective Hurts was at running the football, especially in short yardage situations. Hurts converted 36 of 40 quarterback sneaks in the regular season. And millions saw the Tush Push in Sunday’s Super Bowl. Hurts rushed for 10 first downs. Six of those first downs came via the QB sneak. The play, which has been legal in the NFL since 2005, gives off a victory formation vibe. But rather than take a knee, Hurts tries for yardage with two teammates pushing him along.

Now imagine Russell Wilson running a similar play for the Broncos. Remember that Payton is the coach who worked Taysom Hill into the Saints lineup, even though he had Drew Brees as his starting quarterback. Hill was the BYU quarterback turned NFL tight end with the Saints. Payton would use Hill to run, throw and catch.

Hill still is with the Saints. And Sean Payton has joked about trading for him.