We now know where Sean Payton is going to end up next season. The former New Orleans Saints head coach will lead the Denver Broncos. The Super Bowl isn’t even here yet but we are getting a ton of news about how next season is going to look.

Of course, Sean Payton is still under contract with the Saints, so he has to be dealt to Denver. According to Adam Schefter, this is going to be a tough deal. The Broncos are going to give up a first-round and a second-round pick.

Payton, who won a Super Bowl with the Saints, is hoping to turn the Broncos around after a dismal season.

Breaking: Saints and Broncos are finalizing compensation in return for Super Bowl-winning HC Sean Payton, sources tell ESPN. This clears the way for Payton to sign with the Broncos to become Denver’s next head coach.



And so Payton is expected to head to Denver as its next HC. pic.twitter.com/HA4RAtE6P8 — Adam Schefter (@AdamSchefter) January 31, 2023

That’s a pretty big give for a head coach. The Denver Broncos are clearly looking to maximize the potential of this roster. There are some offensive pieces that were underutilized. Let’s not forget they have a very expensive quarterback in Russell Wilson. Finding a way to win with him is priority number one.

Compensation: Denver’s 2023 first-round pick and next year’s second-round pick for Sean Payton and the Saints’ 2024 third. — Adam Schefter (@AdamSchefter) January 31, 2023

With a head coaching record of 152-89 and a playoff record of 9-8, it’s clear why Denver wants Sean Payton to be the guy. However, he’s not the same as some of these young offensive gurus that have come up into the league in recent years.

Does Payton still have some insight that can help a team win games in 2023? We’ll find out soon enough.

Sean Payton Skeptics Proven Wrong

It was within the last few days when rumors started to bubble about Sean Payton being unhirable. The Texans passed. Then, it appeared that the Broncos were going to move on from the Saints head coach.

Part of the reason why insiders said that it took so long for a deal to be reached is that the Saints were too greedy. New Orleans was reportedly seeking two first-round picks. Now that we know it was a first and a second-round pick, it doesn’t sound too far out of the question that they tried to land two.

However, it might have been overblown about Sean Payton’s status with Denver. Clearly, the Broncos didn’t bow out like some believed. It was a negotiation to the end it seems. Although the Saints didn’t get exactly what they wanted, they got a lot for a 59-year-old coach.