Sean Payton Fires Shot at Kansas City Chiefs With Super Bowl Prediction

Sean Payton has quickly learned who to root against after he was named the new head coach of the Denver Broncos. He made that much obvious, at least, with his Super Bowl prediction.

Unsurprisingly, Payton is picking the Philadelphia Eagles to win the Super Bowl, taking a shot at the Kansas City Chiefs as he did so.

“I’m picking the Eagles. We never want anyone in our division to win anything,” Sean Payton said.

Clearly, Payton already knows who his rivals are out in the AFC West. That starts with the division’s top team, the Kansas City Chiefs. It also doesn’t hurt that Payton was the Eagles’ quarterbacks coach from 1997-98. He would later become the Saints’ head coach where he won a Super Bowl.

The Broncos had to make a trade with the New Orleans Saints for Sean Payton’s rights to hire him. There is a steep cost to doing this kind of business. The Broncos are sending their 2023 first-round pick and a 2024 second-round pick for Payton.

Sean Payton Will Make a Massive Salary

The details surrounding Sean Payton’s new coaching salary have been revealed and the numbers are staggering.

His contract is expected to be at least five years and will pay him somewhere between $17 and $20 million annually. That will make him the highest-paid coach in the NFL, ahead of people like Bill Belichick, Andy Reid, and Sean McVay.