Sean Payton Fires Subtle Shot at Russell Wilson Over Golf Cart Crash

Denver Broncos head coach Sean Payton has no trouble giving his starting quarterback a little grief this offseason. After learning that Russell Wilson flipped a golf cart while sneaking in a round, the head coach decided to make a joke about it.

Payton recently spoke to the media as the NFL Draft approaches and players get ready for the offseason program. Before concluding his comments, he snuck in a subtle jab at Wilson’s expense.

“It’s great to see these guys around,” Payton said of the offseason program, per PFT. “Hopefully we can keep the golf carts upright.”

Last week, Wilson flipped his golf course while playing a round at Arrowhead Golf Course. He was looking for his ball and apparently wasn’t paying much attention to the obstacles ahead.

Wilson drove the cart directly into the bunker, causing it to flip. Thankfully, nobody was injured during the accident. But it does give us plenty of material to joke about for the foreseeable future.

Even Payton is getting in on the action!

But if you’re going to flip a golf cart — and it’s going to find its way to social media — shouldn’t you expect to take some heat for it? It’s not every day a nine-time Pro Bowler finds himself upside down in a golf course bunker.

Sean Payton Addresses Trade Rumors for Broncos Wide Receivers

The phone lines are always open ahead of the NFL Draft for every single team. But Payton has made it clear that two players are essentially off limits this offseason.

Despite rumors that Denver might look to trade wide receivers Jerry Jeudy and Courtland Sutton, Payton says there’s no interest in moving on from the tandem.

“We’re not trading those two players,” Payton said. “When people call and the phone rings like it does this time of year, [Broncos General Manager] George Paton’s job is to pick it up and say, ‘Hey. Tell you what, we’re not.’ And so, we’ve received calls, you bet. Those are two good football players. But we’re in the business of gathering talent right now. Why do people call? Because they know we’re void of draft picks and that we might, because there was some discussions a year ago, I think, regarding Courtland. But we like the current group that we’re working with.”

Jeudy led the Broncos with 972 yards and six touchdowns on 67 receptions last season. Sutton followed that with 64 catches for 829 yards and a pair of touchdown grabs.