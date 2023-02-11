Sean Payton Makes Hilarious Pitch to Rob Gronkowski, Tom Brady to Play for Him with Broncos

Sean Payton went from the studio back to the sidelines as the new head coach of the Denver Broncos. And he “recruited” Rob Gronkowski and Tom Brady.

Gronkowski retired after the 2021 season and Brady finally stepped away from football prior to this year’s Super Bowl. Payton and Gronkowski shared the NFL on FOX studio this season and the coach made a hilarious pitch to Gronk and Brady.

Basically, Payton changed up his new Broncos shirt. Look below to see Payton make an interesting attempt on Twitter.

“Let the recruitment begin!,” Payton wrote on Twitter, tagging Brady and Gronkowski.

Payton left FOX to get back into coaching while Gronkowski hoped to reunite with his former quarterback on the network.

“He’s going to be in the booth commentating on games. I’m not at that level, that’s not my style, that’s 100% his. But I can see us collabing in a way,” Gronkowski said. “I can go up to the booth. Or maybe I’m on the sideline, and I go up to him. I can definitely see that happening.”

It would make sense for Fox to take advantage of Gronk as much as possible. He’s one of the most popular personalities the NFL has seen and he has great chemistry with Brady. So, why not embrace him during broadcasts?

Brady has said that he will begin his broadcasting career in 2024. His contract with Fox will pay him $375 million over 10 years.

So it looks like there’s no chance of Brady and Gronkowski teaming up with Payton and the Denver Broncos. It was a fun idea on the surface.

Sean Payton Recruits Tom Brady and Rob Gronkowski

Maybe Payton should get Gronkowski and Brady on the field. Hall of Fame quarterback Terry Bradshaw said it won’t be easy for Brady in the booth.

“It won’t be easy,” Bradshaw said, via the New York Post. “The problem with Tom is the whole world is gonna watch. Everyone wants to see how he does. And if he doesn’t meet the expectations of you guys, you’re gonna say it. So I don’t think criticism is something that has come his way in his 20-plus years in the NFL. I know a lot of these superstar quarterbacks get criticized to a degree. They don’t take kindly to it.”

Bradshaw, 74, emphasized he and the entire Fox Sports team are pulling for Brady, not necessarily saying he is set up to fail.

Too late for Payton to take present and future FOX employees Gronkowski and Brady?