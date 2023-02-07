Sean Payton Says Russell Wilson’s Performance Team Won’t Be Allowed at Team Facility

Sean Payton is wasting no time in getting acclimated to his new role as head coach of the Denver Broncos.

The Broncos formally introduced Payton Monday, with much of the conversation centered around quarterback Russell Wilson. Payton is steadfast that Wilson can make improvements after an underwhelming first season in Denver, though it will have to come under the direction of Payton’s coaching staff. Asked if Wilson’s personal quarterback coach — Jake Heaps — would remain involved, Payton took a firm stance.

“That’s not gonna take place here” Coach Sean Payton on personal coaches being in the building. pic.twitter.com/AJM4wRuKPu — Darren McKee (@DMacRadio) February 6, 2023

“I’m not too familiar with that,” Payton said, via ESPN. “That’s foreign to me — that’s not going to take place. I’m unfamiliar with it. Our staff will be here, our players will be here and that will be it.”

The Broncos acquired Wilson this past offseason, sending multiple first and second-round picks, as well as a fifth-round pick and three players to the Seattle Seahawks to acquire the Pro Bowl quarterback. Wilson, 34, inked a five-year, $245 deal with the Broncos before taking a snap under center in blue and orange.

In 15 starts, he threw for 3,524 yards with 16 touchdowns and 11 interceptions on a career-low 60.5% passing. The Broncos finished the season 5-12, making it five out of six years the franchise has lost double-digit games. Denver fired head coach Nathaniel Hackett after just 15 games at the helm. Wilson called the season a “really humbling year.”

“You’re trying to find that magic,’’ Wilson said after the season, via ESPN. “… I know that I feel like I fell short of my own standards and my own level of expectations… I just want to recapture that.’’

Sean Payton Wants to Highlight Russell Wilson’s Strengths

Following Hackett’s dismissal, Wilson looked closer to his former Pro Bowl self in the final two games of the season. Wilson had six total touchdowns (four passing and two rushing) and the Broncos capped off the season with a 31-28 victory over the Los Angeles Chargers.

Payton believes those performances could be indicative of what we can expect to see from Wilson in 2023.

“[The] last couple weeks [of the season] we saw a little more of what we were expecting, what we’d become accustomed to,” Payton said. “… No. 1 job for us as coaches in evaluating players is what are the things that they do well and then let’s try to put them in those positions… Highlight their strengths and minimize their weaknesses.”