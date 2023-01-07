Sean Payton Teases Dream Pairing with Tom Brady: ‘Good Chance We Work Together’

With NFL fans wondering what Tom Brady’s plans are for the 2023 season, former New Orleans Saints head coach Sean Payton teases the “dream pair” he has with the longtime professional quarterback.

During his appearance on The Season with Peter Schrager, Schrager and Sean Payton discussed which team Tom Brady would consider going to for the next season. That’s if he decides to leave the Bucs. The current rumors are that Payton and Brady are teaming up somewhere next season.

A Tom Brady & Sean Payton package deal?



Hmm…



Coach and I discussed on “The Season with Peter Schrager” ⁦⁦@nflnetwork⁩ ⁦@NFLMedia⁩ pic.twitter.com/ETnwhcE5Qt — Peter Schrager (@PSchrags) January 7, 2023

So, Tom Brady,” Schrager declares. “Is he going to be your quarterback where ever you go?” Sean Payton responds, “Over the years, we always stayed in touch, but never worked together. But there are probably too many variables in that equation.”

Sean Payton then said that there is a good chance that if he and Tom Brady work together, it will be with Fox. Brady previously agreed to a 10-year $375 million deal with Fox Sports as an analyst once he officially retires from the NFL.

Sean Payton previously revealed that he was not closing the door on any potential opportunities to coach in the NFL again. After his departure from the New Orleans Saints, Payton stated, “Ultimately, do I think I’ll get back in? Sure. There’s no way to predict who that club might be. Usually, there are about six openings every year. If there’s a right fit somewhere, that ultimately will depend on several factors.”

He coached for the Saints from 2006 to 2011 and then returned in 2013 and stayed on until the 2021 season. He stepped down from the head coach role after his long-time quarterback Drew Brees retired from the NFL.

While Sean Payton Has Some Ideas, Tom Brady Recently Teased Plans For Next NFL Season

Meanwhile, Tom Brady recently spoke about his plans for the next NFL season. During his Let’s Go! podcast, Brady revealed his true thoughts about the future.

“I’m on borrowed time anyway, so,” Tom Brady stated after being asked if he’ll be back next year. He further explained that he loves competing still and his plans for the future are day-to-day, game-to-game at this point. [I’m] just focused on what we need to do to improve this week,” he continued. “And go out and practice.”

Tom Brady further pointed out that he loves football and loves the preparation for it. “I love seeing us improve and get better. And I think there’s definitely things on the practice field that have improved. I definitely see signs of improvement on game day, but it’s just not to the level that we’re expected to and what we demand of ourselves in order to win consistently.”

In regards to why he returned for the 2022-2023 season, Tom Brady added, “I returned because I felt like I wanted to compete, and I spoke to the team about it, and they were excited to have me back. I don’t really regret those types of things — I think when I commit to it, I mean it, and I do my best and try to give everything I can to this particular opportunity.”