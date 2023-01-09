Seattle QB Geno Smith Breaks Russell Wilson’s Seahawks Passing Record

Russell Wilson, who? On Sunday, the Seattle Seahawk fans were celebrating Geno Smith, who broke the last guy’s single-season passing record.

Plus, in beating the Los Angeles Rams in overtime, Smith and the Seahawks put themselves in the NFL playoff mix. But it’s contingent on the Lions beating the Packers at Lambeau Field in Sunday primetime.

Yes, Geno Smith, the journeyman quarterback, is having himself a career resurgence. Last month, he was selected to the Pro Bowl. And in early January, he broke team passing records.

About an hour after the game, the 32-year-old Smith tweeted: “Funny thing is I’ll be WAY better with a full off-season to focus on improvements from actual game reps. But that can wait GO LIONS.”

Immediately after the game, Smith was emotional talking about the overtime victory and what his team meant to him.

“I’m just thankful man,” Geno Smith told Fox Sports. “I feel like I’m about to break down.”

Let’s run down the Geno Smith records. His 213 yards against the Rams pushed his single-season total to 4,282 passing yards. That beat Wilson’s team record of 4,219, which the QB set in 2016. It should be noted that Wilson surpassed 4,000 yards in 2015, 2019 and 2020.

Smith also set Seahawks records for completions (399), passing attempts (572) and completion percentage (73.6). His accuracy leads the league. It’s worth pointing out that Smith had 17 games to break the record, as opposed to the 16 contests that Wilson (and the league) had in previous seasons.

With all the team records that he set, Smith’s performance still was shaky. Jalen Ramsey intercepted his first pass attempt. In fact, Ramsey picked another pass later in the game. The Seahawks didn’t get into the end zone until Smith and Tyler Lockett connected on a 36-yard TD early in the third quarter.

Seattle coach Pete Carroll wasn’t impressed with his team’s overall performance, although the Seahawks did gut it out in overtime.

“Where you all thought we did all these cool things and all these things, I didn’t feel like that,” Carroll told reporters in post game. “I feel like we missed our chance. We had five, six games there that could have gone one way or another. And then we wouldn’t be here talking about what’s going on with Detroit right now.”

But, fans are happy with Geno Smith as they try to forget that Russell Wilson ever played for the Seahawks. Fans still feel jilted by Wilson, who left for a hefty contract with the Denver Broncos in the off season. And with Wilson under center, the Broncos struggled mightily this season. Denver didn’t even wait until after the final game to oust first-year coach Nathaniel Hackett. The Broncos already have secured permission to speak to former Saints coach Sean Payton.

But Wilson did lead the Broncos to an upset over the Los Angeles Chargers. He threw for three touchdowns and 283 yards in the 31-28 victory. It didn’t matter to Seattle fans, who have embraced Geno Smith.