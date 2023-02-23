Seattle Seahawks Appear To Be Bringing Back Throwback Uniforms in 2023

Another awesome throwback look appears to be returning to the NFL. It sounds like the Seattle Seahawks have serious plans to break out the old-school uniforms the team sported from 1978-2001.

In November, the team tweeted out a vague message, indicating that it might wear throwbacks during the 2023 season. All stayed quiet on that front over the next few months. At least until Monday.

Team president Chuck Arnold was asked about the possibility of wearing throwbacks in 2023 while joining KJT in Seattle. He shared the good news.

“Yes, it’s happening,” Arnold said, per USA Today. “We’re excited, I think we’re just as excited as the fans are for the throwbacks. The game won’t be decided until the schedule comes out in early May, but we’ll get a chance.

“We’re not sure yet if it’ll be one time or two times, but we’re going to have a lot of fun with it as we launch it.”

Fans enjoy seeing teams break out throwbacks during the course of the NFL season. Plus, the Seahawks had a great look before going to a more modern edition of the uniform.

Seattle Seahawks Not Alone in Breaking Out Throwback Uniforms

The Seattle Seahawks won’t be the only team to wear throwback uniforms during the 2023 season. The Tampa Bay Buccaneers are turning to the old “Creamsicle” look this fall.

Tampa Bay hoped to break out the throwback uniforms during the 2022 campaign. However, because of supply chain issues, the team had to wait an additional year.

The Bucs donned the “Creamsicle” look from 1976-96 before moving to the present-day uniform.

“It’s very important to our fan base, as well as the Glazer family and our entire organization,” chief operating officer Brian Ford said, per SI.com. “We love to kind of reminisce and play some ’70s and ’80s music and bring out the big pom-poms and the creamsicle. So it’s not a question of if, it’s just when, and we’ll definitely keep you posted.”