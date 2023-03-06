Seattle Seahawks are Playing Risky Game of Chicken with Geno Smith

Geno Smith was the surprise of the NFL season with the Seattle Seahawks. The 32-year old just finished a resurgent ninth season in a return to a QB1 status he hasn’t had since 2014 when he was with the Jets. However, with the franchise determining what they want their future to look like, they’re running the risk of potentially losing him in free agency.

The Seahawks are currently in the works with Smith on a long-term deal. However, the deadline to franchise tag a player is on March 7th. So, if they don’t agree on a deal after that deadline passes, Seattle could lose Smith for nothing.

Smith just threw for the most yards and touchdowns of his career with 4,282 passing yards and 30 TDs. He also threw the fewest interceptions of his career as a consistent starter with only 11 picks. Add in the NFL’s lead in completion percentage at 69.8% and Smith, in his third year with the Seahawks, had what was the best season of his career as the league’s Comeback Player of the Year and a first-time Pro Bowler.

Even so, Seattle has a big decision to make on his future. With several quarterbacks at the top of this upcoming NFL Draft, would they want to elect to trade up and choose one of them to be their next star? Or do they want to run it back with Geno considering he led them to a 9-8 record and a Wild Card berth?

Either way, the clock is ticking for them to decide where they stand on the future of the team’s quarterback position.

NFL Insider: Buzz Rising on Blockbuster QB Trade Involving New England Patriots

The Las Vegas Raiders are guaranteed to make a move at quarterback after cutting ties with Derek Carr after nine seasons. While the big name potentially available is Aaron Rodgers, there’s another under-the-radar possibility at hand for head coach Josh McDaniels — a member of his former team in the New England Patriots.

Dan Graziano of ESPN wrote Sunday that while Rodgers remains the main target for Las Vegas, Mac Jones could be a quarterback McDaniels and the Raiders’ brass turn their attention towards.

The Las Vegas Raiders remain a team to watch in the Aaron Rodgers sweepstakes, whenever those kick off,” Graziano wrote. “Coach Josh McDaniels has long been an admirer of his, and Rodgers would be the best possible addition at quarterback if the Raiders and McDaniels are trying to win in the 2023 season.

“If they can’t get him, a lot of people in Indianapolis this week expect McDaniels and GM Dave Ziegler to pursue free agent quarterback Jimmy Garoppolo, whom they know from his time in New England early in his career. There’s also some chatter that McDaniels might try to acquire Mac Jones from the Patriots, though it seems unlikely New England would consider moving the 2021 first-rounder.”