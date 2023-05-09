The Seattle Seahawks have invited former Alabama linebacker Dylan Moses to their rookie mini camp, according to Jordan Schultz of The Score. The camp is set to take place Friday through Sunday.

Moses played for the Crimson Tide from 2017-20 and won national titles with the team in both 2017 and 2020. He was named first team All-SEC as a senior and finished his college career with 192 tackles (21.5 for loss), six sacks, three forced fumbles and two interceptions.

Moses went undrafted in 2021 but later signed a contract with the Jacksonville Jaguars. He spent the entire season on the reserve/non-football injury list before the Jaguars released him that offseason.

Injuries were an issue for Dylan Moses throughout his career at Alabama. He missed the entire 2019 season after tearing his ACL as well as two games as a freshman. Now that he is healthy, he’ll hope to prove himself an earn a spot on the Seahawks roster.

Moses will have plenty of competition to do so, however. The rookie mini camp includes drafted and undrafted rookies as well as tryout players like Moses.

The Seahawks are coming off of a 9-8 finish this past season and lost in the Wild Card round of the playoffs. They did select a linebacker in the second round of this year’s draft: Auburn product Derick Hall. Seattle also sent an invite to former Colorado linebacker Robert Barnes.

Seahawks invite XFL quarterback Jack Coan to rookie mini camp

The Seahawks are also reaching out to the XFL ranks for a potential backup quarterback, offering Jack Coan an invitation to rookie minicamp. Coan, a former Notre Dame and Wisconsin standout in college, plays currently in the XFL for the San Antonio Brahmas.

Coan previously made an NFL team stop with the Indianapolis Colts in 2022. After being signed as an undrafted free agent, he was later waived by the team.

“Seahawks invited quarterback Jack Coan to their rookie minicamp,” explained KPRC 2 Houston’s Aaron Wilson.

Coan won the starting job at Wisconsin in his third year, leading the Badgers to a 10-win season in 2019. The following year, he was medically redshirted and missed the entire 2020 season. After transferring to Notre Dame the next year, Coan helped the Fighting Irish win 11 games in Brian Kelly’s final year as the team’s head coach.

Outsider’s Austin Brezina contributed to this report.