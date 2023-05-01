The Seahawks are reaching out to the XFL ranks for a potential backup quarterback, offering Jack Coan an invitation to rookie minicamp. Coan, a former Notre Dame and Wisconsin standout in college, plays currently in the XFL for the San Antonio Brahmas after being drafted by them.

Coan previously made an NFL team stop with the Indianapolis Colts in 2022. After being signed as an undrafted free agent, he was later waived by the team.

“Seahawks invited quarterback Jack Coan to their rookie minicamp,” explained KPRC 2 Houston’s Aaron Wilson.

Coan won the starting job at Wisconsin in his third year, leading the Badgers to a 10-win season in 2019. The following year, he was medically redshirted and missed the entire 2020 season. After transferring to Notre Dame the next year, Coan helped the Fighting Irish win 11 games in Brian Kelly’s final year as the team’s head coach.

Seahawks invite Jack Coan to camp

Coan’s path to the NFL would be a somewhat unique one if he’s able to earn a roster spot. The former college standout went undrafted and was cut by the Colts before the season began. Instead of giving up on his football goals however, Coan joined the XFL. Coan claimed that the setback only helped motivate him to be better.

“Whenever you’re cut and don’t get signed by anyone else, you definitely feel a certain level of disrespect and have this chip on your shoulder,” Coan said of his time with the Colts. “You just use that as motivation going forward.

“Honestly this process has been fun. I’m just taking it one day at a time and trying to create the start of what I hope is a long history of the XFL.”

When his NFL start didn’t pan out the way he hoped, he was drafted into the XFL. The Brahmas finished the year with a 3-7 record, with Coan going 2-5 as a starter. He threw for 1,403 yards on the year with six touchdowns and six interceptions.

With Seahawks rookie camp starting, Coan will have a chance to work out with some of the best rookie prospects in the league. Seattle drafted receiver Jaxon Smith-Njigba in the first round, as well as running back Zach Charbonnet. Across the field from him could be Seattle’s fifth-overall selection — cornerback Devon Witherspoon. Seahawks general manager John Schneider recently said they selected Smith-Njigba because he was “extremely talented.”