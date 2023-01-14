Seattle Seahawks Make Decision On QB Geno Smith For 2023 Season

Geno Smith has reportedly found a home in Seattle. Saturday, NFL Network’s Ian Rapoport said the Seahawks intend on bringing the starter back for the 2023 season.

Smith, who replaced Russell Wilson under center following his trade to the Denver Broncos, provided the offense with an incredible spark. He threw for 4,282 yards and 30 touchdowns. Seattle finished 9-8 and earned a spot in the NFL postseason.

“I’m told Geno Smith will be back with Seattle in 2023,” Rapoport said. “He is genuine, he is well-liked, he has played great. He’s also a free agent, so they’re gonna try to work on a new deal.

“There is also the franchise tag available — expect them to use that if it is necessary.”

From @NFLGameDay: #Seahawks QB Geno Smith, a feel-good story, will be back in 2023, while the #Raiders began actively shopping QB Derek Carr this week. pic.twitter.com/2EVpXBhjyS — Ian Rapoport (@RapSheet) January 14, 2023

The 2023 season marked just the second time in his decade-long career in the NFL that he started an entire season for a team. The first came with the New York Jets during his rookie season … in 2013.

As Rapoport said, Smith’s success this year is one of the best storylines in the NFL this year. And it sounds like it’s going to land the veteran quarterback a pretty lucrative deal.

Geno Smith Breaks Russell Wilson’s Passing Record

For a long time, Russell Wilson was considered one of the top quarterbacks in the NFL. He won a Super Bowl and enjoyed tremendous success with the Seattle Seahawks.

But Geno Smith came in and made fans quickly forget about the former gunslinger. OK, maybe not, but he did rewrite the record book.

Smith’s 4,282 passing yards surpassed Wilson’s 4,219 (2016) to become the highest single-season total in franchise history. He also now owns records for completions (399) and passing attempts (572).

The legend of Smith will only grow if he can lead the Seahawks to a road win over the 49ers in the NFC Wild Card game on Saturday.