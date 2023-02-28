Sexual Assault Lawsuit Against Jerry Jones Is Headed Back to Court

A sexual assault lawsuit filed against Dallas Cowboys owner Jerry Jones will reportedly go back to court. The Dallas Morning News reported on the story Tuesday morning.

The personal injury lawsuit — which stems from an alleged incident in 2018 — was filed in 2020. A court dismissed the case in 2022, but now it appears it’ll be headed back.

The suit claims that Jones grabbed and kissed a woman on the mouth on Sept. 16, 2018. It alleges that the NFL owner acted without consent.

Per the report, the suit was filed against Jones and the Dallas Cowboys organization. The victim, identified as Jane Doe, says she endured “severe emotional distress” and “psychological pain and suffering” because of the incident.

In a response to the allegations, Jones called the claims “malicious and hurtful.”

Lawsuit Against Jerry Jones Dismissed Last Year

The lawsuit against Jerry Jones was dismissed last year by a district court because the victim did not comply with a special exemptions order. Per the report, she failed to provide more details on the situation that occurred in 2018.

An appellate court overturned the dismissal, saying the victim “made a good faith attempt to amend her pleadings in response to the court’s special exceptions order.“ The victim’s attorney commented on the latest update.

“We always knew we were going to win because the law was on our side,” attorney Thomas Daniel Bowers said, per the Dallas Morning News. “A victim’s finally going to get her day in court and that’s very important.”