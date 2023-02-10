Shannon Sharpe Blasts Fan Filming Him in the Airport in Bizarre Moment

Shannon Sharpe would like to travel in peace. We know that’s probably not going to happen because of his popularity, but it doesn’t mean the former NFL star-turned-sports talk show host has to like it.

Sharpe recently had a brief verbal exchange with an individual recording him at the airport. The Hall of Famer was simply minding his business before noticing that someone had been recording his every step.

Once Sharpe noticed, he decided to speak up.

“Bro, really?” Share said, stopping in his tracks. “Why?”

The individual behind the device then said, “Why not?” With a confused and irritated look on his face, Sharpe walked away.

After seeing the video hit social media, Sharpe then added another comment.

“SOME PPL have become really weird looking for paydays,” Sharpe wrote on Twitter, including a clown emoji.

Let this be a lesson to anyone who catches Sharpe in another airport. He may not get into your face if you’re filming him for some strange reason, but he’s absolutely going to harshly judge your character.

Shannon Sharpe Gets Into Shouting Match with Grizzlies

It’s been kind of a wild few weeks for Shannon Sharpe, hasn’t it? The co-host of FS1’s Undisputed recently found himself in some trouble for getting into a shouting match with the Memphis Grizzlies.

During a Grizzlies-Lakers game in January, Sharpe started chirping with Dillon Brooks. After the two exchanged words, several members of Memphis’ bench approached the former NFL star. Things escalated when he started talking with Ja Morant and his father, Tee.

Sharpe was escorted out of the game after the verbal altercation. He then provided a statement to ESPN over the incident.

“They didn’t want this smoke, Dave. They do all that talking and jockeying and I aint about that jockeying. it started with Dillon Brooks. I said he was too small to guard LeBron. He said, ‘F***’ me. I said ‘F***’ you back. He started to come at me and I said, ‘You don’t want these problems,’” Sharpe said in a quote shared by ESPN reporter Dave McMenamin.

A few days after the incident, Sharpe issued an apology.

“I want to apologize for my behavior,” Sharpe said. “You know, I’ve preached for the last six-and-a-half years, responsibility and accountability. And I take full responsibility for what transpired.

“It does not matter what Dillon Brooks said or how many times he said it. … I was wrong.”