Shannon Sharpe fires back at Deion Sanders for claiming NFL overlooked HBCU players

Deion Sanders recently made headlines by saying that he was ashamed of the 31 NFL teams that didn’t draft an HBCU player. However, Shannon Sharpe has since fired back, fighting against this claim by Sanders.

Sharpe did his best to make it clear that the NFL wasn’t avoiding players because they come from one school or another. This is a league where winning is the most important thing.

“The NFL is a business. The NFL doesn’t give a damn what color you are,” Shannon Sharpe said. “They don’t care. They want to win.”

Unc Shannon Sharpe on Deion Sanders being ashamed only 1 HBCU player was drafted pic.twitter.com/xaGB2Vbut1 — Shannonnn sharpes Burner (PARODY Account) (@shannonsharpeee) May 1, 2023

“Pro sports is a bottom line business. The only things that are on the menu, wins and losses. Now how many guys can we get who can help us win? I don’t give a damn of their color,” Sharpe said.

“What am I missing? There was once upon a time that was the case. Not just at HBCUs, there were Black quarterbacks that were good enough to play in the NFL that got overlooked…I’m gonna disagree with Prime on this one. I believe if the guys were talented enough to get drafted, I believe they would have gotten drafted.”

The New England Patriots took Isaiah Bolden out of Jackson State. He was the only HBCU player taken in the NFL Draft. Deion Sanders actually coached him at Jackson State before he moved on to Colorado.

Given that Shannon Sharpe played his college football at Savannah State, an HBCU, he certainly has a unique insight. That’s a different perspective from Deion Sanders, who coached at one but didn’t play at an HBCU. This difference in perspective is seen in their responses to the situation.

Deion Sanders got scared by the Colorado mascot

Deion Sanders made the jump to the Power Five this past offseason, taking over as the head coach at Colorado. There, he’s already made his presence felt in numerous ways.

However, Sanders also learned who Ralphie is. Ralphie is a buffalo and the live mascot at Colorado. Unfortunately, she seemed to scare Sanders.

“Oh no. We’re supposed to stay here?” Sanders said. “I’m not standing here while this thing is coming at me full speed!”

Deion Sanders later added, “Ralphie was intimidating. That was intimidating. That was something.”

Sanders is going to have to get used to Ralphie. After all, one of the great traditions in all of college football is watching her run around the field.