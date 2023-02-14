Shannon Sharpe Fumes After Eric Bieniemy Doesn’t Get Head Coaching Job Again

Kansas City Chiefs offensive coordinator Eric Bieniemy has completed another hiring cycle without receiving a promotion.

Bieniemy, who has served in the position since 2018, the same season in which Patrick Mahomes became the Chiefs’ starting quarterback, has been passed up for each of the 12 head coaching jobs he’s interviewed for over the past five years. This has FS1‘s “Skip and Shannon: Undisputed” co-host Shannon Sharpe fuming, who can’t figure out the flaw with the two-time Super Bowl champion.

Unc Shannon sharpe sounds off after report that Eric Bieniemy might not get a HC job again pic.twitter.com/btoDVI1FRE — Shannonnn sharpes Burner (PARODY Account) (@shannonsharpeee) February 14, 2023

“Hell, the GMs and owners don’t want to hire him. It’s really that simple. They keep moving the goalpost,” Sharpe said Tuesday, via the New York Post. “It’s just like anything, Skip [Bayless], 15 times. I got 15 girlfriends, they said ‘Shannon you undateable. You got 15 interviews and you haven’t gotten hired yet, they [would] say ‘You know what, you’re unhireable.’ Why?”

Bieniemy has been a member of head coach Andy Reid’s coaching staff since 2013. He is the only offensive coordinator to serve under Reid over that time to not get a head coaching job.

“If you said, ‘You need to call plays in order to get a head coaching job,’ I’m cool with that. But don’t give a guy a job who didn’t call [any] plays,” Sharpe said. “If you say that guy needs NFL experience. Don’t get a guy from college. I don’t know. It’s frustrating.”

Eric Bieniemy Waiting for Head Coaching Opportunity

Bieniemy, 53, has received high praise for his role in the Chiefs’ 38-35 victory over the Philadelphia Eagles in Super Bowl LVII Sunday. Asked Monday what’s next for Bieniemy, Reid said he might have to go elsewhere to earn his first head coaching opportunity.

“Eric Bieniemy has been tremendous for us,” Reid said, via NFL.com. “I’m hoping he has an opportunity to go somewhere and do his thing, where he can run the show and be Eric Bieniemy.”