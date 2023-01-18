Shannon Sharpe Goes In On Jalen Hurts Bounty Commentary Ahead of Giants vs. Eagles

Shannon Sharpe had an adamant response to Jalen Hurts’ “bounty” comments ahead of the Philadelphia Eagles playoff game against the New York Giants.

Hurts injured his shoulder late in the regular season and returned in Week 18 against the Giants but received a week of rest due to the Eagles’ bye. Sharpe heard Hurts’ comments when the quarterback was asked if his shoulder would be targeted.

Hurts was clear about his feelings regarding his shoulder, even if it meant using “bounty.”

“It’s football,” Hurts said. “I’ve got a bounty on me every week.”

But Sharpe responded and said the Giants would simply play football, not put a bounty on Hurts or solely target his shoulder.

“No, but they’re gonna attack the quarterback and he happens to have an injured shoulder (and) that happens to be on the quarterback that we’re going to attack,” Sharpe said on Undisputed. “So Skip, if I hit him on the shoulder, so be it. If I hit him on that shoulder, so be it. I’m not gonna do anything outside of the game of football to Jalen Hurts. But football is a very, very dangerous violent game.

“And a big man runs into a bigger man and has a high rate of speed. Sometimes things happen. If it happens, it happens. You know, what am I going to try to like deliberately (do that) …

“But if I get a chance, an opportunity to put him on the ground and he happens to land on (his) shoulder. Oh well, I’m sorry Jalen, it’s football. He understands that.”

Jalen Hurts faces ‘bounty,’ Giants in NFC Divisional Round

Hurts returned in the regular season finale against the Giants after missing two games with an injured shoulder. To an extent, Hurts has a point with the “bounty comments.”

Hurts’ meaning behind those words point to defenders tackling the person with the ball and the quarterback so happens to have it every play. It could be trouble if Hurts holds the ball too long.

But Sharpe is correct, particularly in a rivalry game, the Giants will go after Hurts to make life difficult for the Eagles.

But if Hurts is close to full strength, the Eagles are the better team on paper, as the No. 1 seed suggested. The Giants defeated the Minnesota Vikings last week to get a third meeting with Philadelphia.

This season, Hurts finished with 3,701 yards, 22 touchdowns, six interceptions, a 66.5% completion percentage, 760 rushing yards and 13 rushing touchdowns. That gave him MVP buzz, despite Cowboys’ star Micah Parsons saying otherwise.

The Eagles and Giants square off Saturday at 8:15 p.m. ET for a spot in the NFC Championship on the line.