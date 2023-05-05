Shannon Sharpe looks to dismiss Brett Favre lawsuit

Shannon Sharpe hopes to put this Brett Favre lawsuit behind him really soon. According to a report from Front Office Sports, the Hall of Fame NFL tight end and current co-host of FS1’s Undisputed looks to dismiss the suit.

Favre is suing Sharpe and Pat McAfee for defamation, alleging both knowingly made false comments about the former Green Bay Packers quarterback in regards to a Mississippi welfare scandal.

Sharpe’s lawyers argue that his comments fall under protected speech.

“Sharpe’s opinions — commentary based on reported facts and couched in rhetorical hyperbole regarding an issue of public concern about a public figure — lie at the core of the protections afforded by the First Amendment and Mississippi law,” Sharpe’s lawyers wrote in a memo, per Front Office Sports. “Sharpe’s comments are not actionable, and the complaint is irreparably defective on its face.”

Sharpe’s attorneys also allege that Favre failed to follow Mississippi’s retraction policies. They believe that’s another reason for the lawsuit to be tossed aside.

“This statute requires plaintiffs to send a retraction demand ten days before suing,” Sharpe’s lawyer wrote. “Favre’s failure to comply with that statute provides an independent ground for dismissal.”

The comments in question came from a September airing of Undisputed. He referenced Favre allegedly knowing about the welfare scandal, in which money went to Southern Miss’ athletic department.

“‘So, if that is the poorest state, Brett Favre is taking from the underserved,” Sharpe said on air. “You made a hundred plus million dollars in the NFL, and to talk about, well, [Favre] didn’t know. This is what Brett Favre texted, ‘If you were to pay me, is there any way the media can find out where it came from and how much?’

“He stole money from people that really needed that money.”

Pat McAfee thought Brett Favre’s lawsuit was a joke

When Favre first filed the lawsuit against McAfee, the former NFL punter thought it was a big joke. Turns out, that wasn’t the case.

In an interview with Front Office Sports, McAfee explained that he initially thought the lawsuit was a prank.

“Honestly, I was like, ‘Oh, this has gotta be fake,’” McAfee said. “I thought it was like [WWE commentator] Michael Cole or maybe [former NFL kicker Adam] Vinatieri. There are humans in my life who would certainly go through a lot of things just to be like, ‘Oh, I got you.’ I thought it was a rib.

“But I guess this is real life. It’s part of my life now, you know?”