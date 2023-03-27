Shannon Sharpe Makes Big Decision in Brett Favre Defamation Lawsuit

Shannon Sharpe decided to follow in Pat McAfee’s footsteps. Both face defamation lawsuits from former NFL quarterback Brett Favre and both have moved the cases from state to federal court.

Pro Football Talk reported that Sharpe plans to move the lawsuit to federal court. Because neither McAfee nor Sharpe are residents of Mississippi and Favre seeks over $750,000, they can be moved from the state.

McAfee made the same move, as reported on Saturday. PFT‘s Mike Florio explained that it’s smart play to move the case out of state court because it would be more likely to rule in favor of a Mississippian than a federal court.

Favre filed defamation lawsuits against Sharpe and McAfee over comments made during their respective shows. Sharpe referred to Favre as a “sleazeball” during an episode of Undisputed on FS1 in September.

The former tight end accused Favre of knowingly stealing $1.1 million in Mississippi welfare funds. The former Green Bay Packer allegedly took the money in exchange for motivational speeches he never made.

“Every time his name gets brought up, we have to mention that he tied the hands of the poor people. And took money right out of their pockets,” McAfee said about Favre on The Pat McAfee Show.

Florio also wrote, “Favre has the ability to try to send the case back to state court via a motion to remand.”

Brett Favre’s Lawyer Calls Suit Against Shannon Sharpe Pat McAfee a Slam Dunk

Brett Favre’s lawyer, Eric Herschmann, believes that the lawsuit against Pat McAfee and Shannon Sharpe is a sure thing.

“We think it’s a slam dunk,” Herschmann said, via Pro Football Talk.

Herschmann also said that McAfee continuing to talk only helps Favre’s case. Sharpe hasn’t been quite as vocal on the subject.

“Pat McAfee keeps talking about it,” Herschmann said. “In all of my years as an attorney and being a prosecutor previously, I don’t think I’ve ever seen a defendant build a case against themselves.

“His defense was, ‘Oh, I threw in the word ‘allegedly.’ But two things is; the things that we cite, he didn’t throw in the world ‘allegedly.’ And secondly, if he did any research or had a lawyer looking, that’s not really a defense.”

So, we’ll have to see how it all unfolds. There have been a lot of moving parts in this defamation lawsuit against Sharpe and McAfee. There’s probably more to come.