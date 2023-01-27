Shannon Sharpe Makes Bold Final Score Prediction for Bengals vs. Chiefs

Always one to be outspoken and opinionated, Shannon Sharpe was ready to give his AFC Championship game prediction on Friday. The Undisputed host talked to his cohost Skip Bayless about the Bengals and Chiefs matchup. They don’t see eye-to-eye hardly at all, but they might have come to an agreement here.

What is great about Shannon Sharpe’s pick for this game, he actually gives some solid commentary. He doesn’t just do the eye test and rely on exaggeration for his point to be made here. There is no yelling. Just a solid prediction with numbers to back it up.

If you don’t watch the show much, you might not know it. But Sharpe is a big Patrick Mahomes fan. He has been big on him for his whole career. So, why is Shannon Sharpe taking the Bengals to win 30-27?

For the Undisputed host, it comes down to one thing. “I think they have the better team.” It isn’t about Mahomes versus Joe Burrow. It isn’t Ja’Marr Chase against JuJu Smith-Schuster. Sharpe referenced the defensive and offensive rankings of both teams and the Chiefs left something to be desired.

.@ShannonSharpe picks the Bengals to defeat the Chiefs 30-27 in the AFC Championship Game:



“As bad as I want to pick Mahomes at home, the Bengals have the better football team.” pic.twitter.com/9BkZphhPw3 — UNDISPUTED (@undisputed) January 27, 2023

It comes down to Kansas City having a bad red zone defense. They just don’t stack up on that side of the ball quite like the Bengals. Is it possible that Joey Brrr can go 4-0 against Mahomes? While Shannon thinks it will happen, Skip thinks it’s a tall order for the Bengals quarterback to fill.

Shannon Sharpe Got One Prediction Right

Earlier in the playoffs, Shannon Sharpe was handing out predictions. That’s his job, after all. While we won’t know if his predictions for the Bengals and Chiefs will come true, we know one prediction that was basically on the money.

As the Cowboys prepared to play the 49ers last week, Sharpe was not big on Dak Prescott. He gave only a “slight edge” to Prescott over Brock Purdy. At the time, it seemed like a silly statement to make. Now, on the other side of the 19-12 loss for Dallas, we know that Shannon knew what he was talking about.

Purdy outplayed Prescott. One of those quarterbacks threw two interceptions and it wasn’t the rookie from San Fran.

Another week and another Shannon Sharpe prediction. Let’s see if Joe Burrow and company can live up to the words Sharpe laid out today. Then again…Patrick Mahomes is a magician on the field.