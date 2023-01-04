Shannon Sharpe Returns to ‘Undisputed,’ Things Get Heated Over Skip Bayless Tweet

FS1’s sports debate show Undisputed is dedicated to stirring up unnecessary drama in the athletic realm. On Wednesday morning, though, things got very tense between Shannon Sharpe and Skip Bayless in what appears to be a much more authentic fashion.

Sharpe skipped Tuesday’s airing of the show after his co-host sent out a controversial tweet about Damar Hamlin after he collapsed on the field during Monday Night Football. While Sharpe addressed his absence, Bayless interrupted the NFL Hall of Famer, leading to a very intense standoff.

“Let me finish,” Sharpe said. “I mean, I cannot even get through a monologue without you interrupting. … You can’t even let me finish my opening monologue.”

Below is the full clip — and it’s tense from start to finish:

Just a bit of tension between Shannon Sharpe & Skip Bayless this morning 😬 pic.twitter.com/KZB25aszcn — Outsider Sports (@OutsiderSports) January 4, 2023

Bayless got torched on social media for his tweet on Monday night. Many called for the Undisputed co-host to be fired immediately.

“No doubt the NFL is considering postponing the rest of this game – but how?” Bayless tweeted. “This late in the season, a game of this magnitude is crucial to the regular-season outcome … which suddenly seems so irrelevant.”

In the video, Bayless said he does not intend to take down his tweet, saying he “stands by it.”

Fans Applaud Shannon Sharpe’s Absence from ‘Undisputed’

Tuesday, Sharpe skipped the first Undisputed show of 2023. Neither the former NFL tight end nor the network provided an explanation for his absence. However, many speculated that he didn’t appear because of Bayless’s tweet.

Many fans applauded Sharpe’s decision to miss the show.

“Shannon Sharpe not on this morning says it all,” one Twitter user wrote. Another added, “Good on (Shannon Sharpe) for skipping the show. Shannon has integrity and ethics.”

One fan hoped that Sharpe wouldn’t “show up all week,” but the Hall of Famer did appear on Wednesday’s show.

Hours after sending out his initial tweet, Bayless attempted to explain his stance on the situation. It did not help.

“Nothing is more important than that young man’s health. That was the point of my last tweet,” Bayless said. “I’m sorry if that was misunderstood but his health is all that matters. Again, everything else is irrelevant. I prayed for him & will continue to.”

Still, a number of professional athletes — past and present — called for Bayless to be fired.