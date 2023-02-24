Shannon Sharpe Reveals He’s Not Close With Skip Bayless

Shannon Sharpe and Skip Bayless apparently don’t meet up after work for a beer very often. The Pro Football Hall of Famer recently said that he and his co-host on FS1’s Undisputed really don’t have much of a personal relationship.

Recently a guest on The Adam Schein Podcast on SiriusXM, Sharpe talked about his relationship with Bayless. He acknowledged that the two work well together, but that’s about where it ends.

“We have a great working relationship,” Sharpe said. “Skip and I are not as close as Skip and Stephen A. [Smith] because Stephen A. came from the same background that Skip does. They did things together, they hung out together. I’m more of a homebody. I’m more of a loner. I’m to myself. If Skip likes you, Skip wants to hang out, he hangs out with Stephen A. … Most of the time, it’s just me and my dogs in my home.”

While some might think the lack of a personal relationship might cause an issue, Sharpe believes it helps their on-air chemistry.

“I think it helps our relationship on-air that we are not that close. He doesn’t know what I’m thinking and he doesn’t know what I’m going to say. I don’t know what he’s thinking and I don’t know what he’s gonna say. So, I think it helps us television-wise. It might have hurt our personal relationship, but I definitely think it’s helped our on-air relationship.”

Shannon Sharpe Discusses “Closed Door” Meeting with Skip Bayless

In early January, Skip Bayless caught a lot of heat for an insensitive tweet about Damar Hamlin. Though many criticized him, he refused to rescind the comment or delete the tweet.

Shannon Sharpe and Skip Bayless had an uncomfortable on-air moment during an episode of Undisputed a few days later. That led some to believe the two might go separate ways.

Obviously, that wasn’t the case. Sharpe revealed while talking with Chris “Mad Dog” Russo that he and his co-host were able to work things out behind the scenes.

“A lot of times, Mad Dog, people look at things like you can have 15 great years, and somebody has a bad moment, and they are willing to throw all of that away,” Sharpe said on Mad Dog Unleashed.

“I wasn’t willing to throw the two months that Skip and I, we disagreed a lot, sometimes I think things went over the line. I didn’t want that, and so I appreciate everything Skip had done for me. Bringing me there, giving me an opportunity to show that I was more than a football player. I could talk about more in the sports world than just football. So, I wasn’t willing to throw that away. Skip and I just needed to get into a room and talk, and calmer heads prevailed.”